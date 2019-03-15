MATC Requesting BIDs for Districtwide Sustainability Improvements and Downtown Milwaukee Campus C-Building Roof Replacement

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITIES

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2019-010

DUE: Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Districtwide Sustainability Improvements:

AHU Replacement, LED Upgrades & EV Stations, Project 2019982.01

Single Prime Contract including: General Construction, Asphalt, Carpentry, Concrete, Electrical, HVAC DDC, HVAC General, Landscaping, Painting, Steam Work

************************************************

BID REFERENCE NO. 2019-013

DUE: Thursday, April 4, 2019

Downtown Milwaukee Campus C-Building Roof Replacement Areas 4, 6 & 8 and Related Interior Improvements (Roof Replacement Only), Project 2019986

Single Prime Contract including: General Construction, Roofing, Sheet Metal, Plumbing Work

************************************************

Although each opportunity listed above is a separate bid, the following information applies to both:

1. Sealed Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM on the dates shown, only at the following location: Office and reception desk of Construction Services, Room M70, Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1015 North Sixth Street, Milwaukee (mailing address 700 W. State Street, Room M70, Milwaukee, WI 53233).

2. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

3. Please call 414.297.6236 for more information, including procedures for obtaining bid documents & touring the project site.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans With Disabilities Act