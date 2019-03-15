Gov. Evers Plans to Invest in a Cancer Research Facility

By Ana Martinez-Ortiz

During his campaign, Governor Tony Evers talked openly about his battle with cancer. As a cancer survivor, Evers understood what its like to undergo treatment and how important research is to refine treatment.

Last week, Evers announced that as a part of his executive budget, he will invest $15 million in a cancer research facility.

The facility will be a part of the Medical College of Wisconsin and will work “to reduce the cancer burden of Wisconsinites through research, education and outreach into the causes, prevention, early detection and treatment of cancer.”

John R. Raymond Sr., the president and CEO of MCW, commended Evers leadership and support when it comes to lessening the “cancer burden.”

“Cancer is a devastating problem in Wisconsin and takes from our citizens opportunity, health, vitality and far too often: their life,” Raymond said. “Research accelerates our pathways to cures.”

According to the press release, cancer rates and mortality rates are higher in Wisconsin than compared to the rest of the nation. Most often, it is minorities who experience higher rates of cancer diagnosis and mortality.

Fortunately for cancer patients, survivors and their families, MCW prioritizes cancer research.

Raymond said that this investment and partnership will make way for additional funding, both through federal and private support.

According to MCW, this new facility will allow for some major changes.

First, MCW plans to reduce cancer disparities in Wisconsin. Milwaukee has one of the highest disparity rates in the state, which makes it a prime location for a new facility. Secondly, it plans to create advance cutting-edge cancer diagnosis and therapies.

It will also advance clinical trials for children and adults with rare or severe forms of cancer. Currently, MCW is the leading institution for children and adults diagnosed with cancer. Its placement and new facility will give patients both young and old “the best chance of [a] cure.”

Through the new facility, MCW plans to advance the cure of children with cancer and reduce the after effects of those threated for their cancer.

“Healthier people through Wisconsin and beyond is the result of MCW’s long-standing partnership with the state of Wisconsin,” said Raymond.

Although a new research facility could bring changes and possibly a cure for cancer to Wisconsin, it is still in the proposal stages.