By Nyesha Stone

The African-American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin (AACCW) is following the Sherman Phoenix’s model by expanding its office space and providing space for Black entrepreneurs with its new development: “Legacy”.

According to AACCW’S President Ossie Kendrix, AACCW’s current office, which is housed on the sixth floor of 6th Street and Wisconsin doesn’t have much space, so he went on a journey looking for a new space.

With their new space, AACCW can showcase more of their services, said Kendrix. The new offices will be located at 1920 N MLK Dr., with the doors opening later this year in July.

“It’s a great place to have our services that the Chamber offers,” Kendrix said about “Legacy.”

The entire space totals 4,212 sq. ft.—the AACCW’s will use around 1,300 sq. ft. for their offices, about 1,500 sq. ft. for the SHARE kitchen and around 1,400 sq. ft. for African-American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin To Open Its New Office “Legacy” co-working space for the entrepreneurs.

The SHARE kitchen was created specifically for bakers and cooks to give them access to commercial-grade kitchen amenities, and to hopefully encourage more cooking space during peak seasons.

“There are no obstacles in our way,” Kendrix said about attaining their fundraising goal of $500,000 to complete Legacy. AACCW is currently developing a business plan and stepping up their business model to make sure this development becomes a reality, said Kendrix.

The Legacy construction team includes general contractor JCP Construction, whose offices are also located in Bronzeville where Legacy will be located. Also, Wauwatosa-based Galbraith Carnahan Architects have been selected as architects to design the development.

When it comes to who will be residing in the entrepreneur space, Kendrix said the Chamber doesn’t have to look far. AACCW has a little less than 225 members who are ready to take on this opportunity.

“We’re excited to welcome Legacy and the African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive Jr. Drive,” said Deshea Agee, Executive Director of Historic King Drive BID 8 in a press release.

The biggest impact Kendrix hopes Legacy brings is the spirit for entrepreneurship. He stated that the Black community needs to open up the conversation about working for ourselves, and Legacy could be that bridge.

“Develop a legacy, a successful plan and consider entrepreneurship,” Kendrix said to anyone reading this article.

AACCW is still looking to reach its $500,000 goal. To donate or to find out more about Legacy, visit http://aaccwi.org/legacy.