BloodCenter of Wisconsin and Noodles & Company Thank Blood Donors with Free Entrée

By Mrinal Gokhale

With January being National Blood Donor Month, the Blood Center of Wisconsin (BCW) has partnered with Noodles & Company to give all attempting donors a free entrée for their time. Throughout January 2019, blood donors that visit a BCW facility or a select community blood drive will receive a free Noodles & Company coupon for locations within Southeastern Wisconsin. The coupon is good for one free entrée.

BCW has partnered with Noodles & Company two times before. January is considered National Blood Donor Month because blood donations reduce in winter, making them all the more critical.

“This is the third year that BloodCenter of Wisconsin and Noodles have partnered to thank blood donors for their life-saving donations. It’s a great way to fill up on good food and the great feeling that comes from knowing that your donation helps save the lives of patients in our community,” said Matt Queen, Public Relations Specialist at BCW.

All blood types are accepted for donation, but the Type O negative universal type is especially needed, as all patients can receive it.

“O negative blood type is used in emergency situations, those undergoing surgery, premature babies and other patients whose blood type is either unknown or if there is not enough time to determine their blood type,” Queen said.

“Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood,” he said. “Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate.”

Aspiring blood donors may sign up at versiti.org/bcw or call 1-877-232-4376. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes birth date, and expect the process to take about an hour.

Making appointments is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome as well.