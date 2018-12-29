Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

North Shore Bank hosts 10th Annual ‘Race for the Hungry’ for Milwaukee Christian Center’s Food Pantry at El Rey Foodmart

By Nyesha Stone

Daniel Andrade’s three children ran up and down the aisles with excitement to win. (Picture by Nyesha Stone)

It’s not often you see families running up and down the aisles of a grocery store, racing to be the first one to check out. At El Rey Foodmart, located at 1320 W. Burnham St., for about 15 minutes, runners and board members of North Shore Bank, Kuglitsch and Daniel Andrade did just that as they participated in North Shore Bank’s 10th Annual ‘Race for the Hungry’ to support Milwaukee Christian Center’s Food Pantry.

Each runner was given a large list of grocery items to collect from the Milwaukee Christian Center’s Food Pantry wish list. The first to get every item, check out and have their grocery bags packed won a $100 gift card, with the runner up winning a $50 gift card.

The winner of the day was Kelly Kuglitsch, who also donated to the food pantry. (Picture by Nyesha Stone)

“It is so important to remember when the holidays over the need doesn’t go away all year,” said Development Director of Milwaukee Christian Center Angie Mason about the importance of this event.

Many individuals are more willing to give around the holidays, but tend to forget about the rest of the year. North Shore’s run is to bring awareness to the hunger issue facing Milwaukee and to get the whole community involved in helping fix the issue, somehow.

“Providing food helps to stabilize people in crisis,” she said. “We can’t do it alone.”

Kelly Kuglitsch on her way to check out. (Picture by Nyesha Stone)

Kuglitsch and Andrade raced around El Rey’s going aisle to aisle with their children and partners. Customers watched in joy and questioned what was going on.

After each runner finished their list, they raced to the finish line, in hopes of finishing first. There could only be one winner though, and that was Kuglitsch. Her bill rung up at $263, while Andrade was a little under at $239. But, it wasn’t about who spent more or who finished first, but about giving to those in need.

“This annual event gives us the opportunity to help our neighbors in need,” said Alfredo Martin, area branch manager for North Shore in a press release. “We encourage everyone to get involved, whether by dashing up and down supermarket aisles or by donating non-perishable food items. Together we can help make a family’s holiday season a little brighter.”

Daniel Andrade was excited to be a part of the day’s event. (Picture by Nyesha Stone)

Even though she won, Kuglitsch had donated a good sum to the food pantry.

“Those who have enough can share with those who may not,” said Kuglitsch.

To donate to Milwaukee Christian Center visit their website at https://mccwi.org/.

