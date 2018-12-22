The Hop Announces Holiday Hours for Christmas and New Year’s

Extended service to be offered New Year’s Eve with vehicles operating until 2 a.m.

Milwaukee – The streetcar is open for the holidays this year, as The Hop, presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, will be operating every day this holiday season including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The streetcar will also feature extended hours on New Year’s Eve, with vehicles operating until 2 a.m. to accommodate riders celebrating at the countless great bars and restaurants along the route.

The complete schedule for the upcoming holidays is as follows:

Monday, Dec. 24 – Normal weekday service (5 a.m. – midnight)

Tuesday, Dec. 25 – Sunday schedule in effect (7 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

Monday, Dec. 31 – Extended weekday service (5 a.m. – 2 a.m.)

Tuesday, Jan. 1 – Sunday schedule in effect (7 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

To learn more about The Hop, including schedules of operations and tips for safely sharing our city's roadways, visit www.thehopmke.com.