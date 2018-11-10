Grand Hop-ening Weekend: By The Numbers

Milwaukee – More than 16,000 rides were taken during the inaugural weekend of passenger service for The Hop, presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. The system officially launched on Friday, Nov. 2, kicking off a weekend full of activities to introduce residents and visitors to Milwaukee’s newest transit solution. Below are some facts and figures from Grand Hop-ening Weekend:
1 New streetcar line opened in Milwaukee
5 All five vehicles in The Hop’s fleet were utilized throughout the weekend
18 M-Line stations in operation
123 Volunteers assisted at stations
459 Percent increase in traffic to www.thehopmke.com website during the weekend
662 Hours logged by volunteers
Over 700 Attendees at the Grand Hop-ening program and start of passenger service
743 New followers to The Hop’s social media accounts, helping The Hop eclipse 11,000 total followers and 100,000 social media impressions during the weekend
856.3 Miles traveled by The Hop’s fleet during the weekend
Over 9,000 Route maps distributed
Over 10,000 Hop stickers, buttons and tote bags distributed
16,409 Hop rides taken during the Grand Hop-ening (1 p.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Sunday)
The Grand Hop-ening Weekend was made possible through the support of numerous project development partners: Platinum level: Kiewit/Mass Electric; Gold level: HNTB Corporation, Transdev; Silver level: Brookville Equipment Corporation, LTK, Concord Group; Bronze level: 2-Story Marketing, Kimley Horn.