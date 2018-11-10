Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Grand Hop-ening Weekend: By The Numbers

Milwaukee – More than 16,000 rides were taken during the inaugural weekend of passenger service for The Hop, presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. The system officially launched on Friday, Nov. 2, kicking off a weekend full of activities to introduce residents and visitors to Milwaukee’s newest transit solution. Below are some facts and figures from Grand Hop-ening Weekend:

1                      New streetcar line opened in Milwaukee

5                      All five vehicles in The Hop’s fleet were utilized throughout the weekend

18                    M-Line stations in operation

123                  Volunteers assisted at stations

459                  Percent increase in traffic to www.thehopmke.com website during the weekend

662                  Hours logged by volunteers

Over 700         Attendees at the Grand Hop-ening program and start of passenger service

743                  New followers to The Hop’s social media accounts, helping The Hop eclipse 11,000 total followers and 100,000 social media impressions during the weekend

856.3               Miles traveled by The Hop’s fleet during the weekend

Over 9,000      Route maps distributed

Over 10,000    Hop stickers, buttons and tote bags distributed

16,409             Hop rides taken during the Grand Hop-ening (1 p.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Sunday)                  

The Grand Hop-ening Weekend was made possible through the support of numerous project development partners: Platinum level: Kiewit/Mass Electric; Gold level: HNTB Corporation, Transdev; Silver level: Brookville Equipment Corporation, LTK, Concord Group; Bronze level: 2-Story Marketing, Kimley Horn.

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Leon D Young
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Karen Stokes
Nyesha Stone
Ana Martinez-Ortiz
Ethan Duran

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Salvation Army
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383