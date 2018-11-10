Grand Hop-ening Weekend: By The Numbers

Milwaukee – More than 16,000 rides were taken during the inaugural weekend of passenger service for The Hop, presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. The system officially launched on Friday, Nov. 2, kicking off a weekend full of activities to introduce residents and visitors to Milwaukee’s newest transit solution. Below are some facts and figures from Grand Hop-ening Weekend:

1 New streetcar line opened in Milwaukee

5 All five vehicles in The Hop’s fleet were utilized throughout the weekend

18 M-Line stations in operation

123 Volunteers assisted at stations

459 Percent increase in traffic to www.thehopmke.com website during the weekend

662 Hours logged by volunteers

Over 700 Attendees at the Grand Hop-ening program and start of passenger service

743 New followers to The Hop’s social media accounts, helping The Hop eclipse 11,000 total followers and 100,000 social media impressions during the weekend

856.3 Miles traveled by The Hop’s fleet during the weekend

Over 9,000 Route maps distributed

Over 10,000 Hop stickers, buttons and tote bags distributed

16,409 Hop rides taken during the Grand Hop-ening (1 p.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Sunday)

The Grand Hop-ening Weekend was made possible through the support of numerous project development partners: Platinum level: Kiewit/Mass Electric; Gold level: HNTB Corporation, Transdev; Silver level: Brookville Equipment Corporation, LTK, Concord Group; Bronze level: 2-Story Marketing, Kimley Horn.