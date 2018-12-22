Governor-Elect Tony Evers Announces Four Picks for his Cabinet

By Nyesha Stone

A new day is ahead for Wisconsin come Jan. 7, when Wisconsin Democratic Governor-elect Tony Evers will replace Scott Walker as governor. To prepare for that day, Evers announced his first four picks for his cabinet.

The first four cabinet picks are from Milwaukee and Republicans have been critical of Evers decision, saying that he’s not looking for appointees outside of the city.

Republican State Representative Jim Steineke tweeted, “Hopefully the rest of the state will eventually be represented in this administration.”

Evers quickly combated that criticism and said that these picks are only the first four, there’s more to come.

“Wisconsin has a lot to offer [and] we’re excited to get to work,” said Evers.

Appointees announced by Evers:

Joel Brennan: As the CEO of Discovery World, he was picked to serve as secretary of the Department of Administration. This position is in charge of preparing the state’s budget and findIng solutions other to other money issues/concerns.

“I’m honored to be in this company today,” Brennan said about the other three appointees. He said he’s excited to work for someone, referencing Evers, who represents what the people of Wisconsin want and need.

Kevin Carr: Carr worked for the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department for 30 years and has now been selected to be the secretary of the Department of Corrections. The description is in the name. He will be responsible for corrections in the state.

Carr said he’s going to reduce prison cost and “be smart on crime.”

“We can make a real difference and change the outcomes,” said Carr. He said it’s time to create resources that are effective and responsive to the community, but it takes an entire community to create effective change.

Preston Cole: He used to serve as the director of operations for Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works. Cole will be the secretary of Department of Natural Resources, with the hope of bringing science back, he said.

Cole connected with the audience with a, “Can I get an Amen,” which brought responses and smiles. He served twelve years on the board of Wisconsin Natural Resources Board, and he said the board will meet weekly with citizens to listen to what matters to them.

Sara Meaney: She works for Milwaukee Film as their chief marketing and development officer. She can utilize her skills in her new position as Secretary of Tourism to increase Wisconsin’s tourism.

Meaney didn’t speak long, but made it clear she will make Wisconsin the state to visit.

“To put out great state at the top of their list” for travel is what she’ll make happen, she said.

Evers’ choices must be confirmed by the state Senate, where Republicans will hold a 19-14 majority come next year.