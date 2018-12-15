Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Small Claims Amended Summons and Complaint

SMALL CLAIMS AMENDED SUMMONS AND COMPLAINT STATE OF WISCONSIN: CIRCUIT COURT: MANITOWOC COUNTY CIVIL DIVISION Case No. 2018SC001704: George W. Hill, 8837 West Appleton Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53225, Defendant. You are being sued for a claim in the small claims court for Manitowoc County, WI, Manitowoc County Courthouse, Small Claims, 1010 S. Eighth Street, Manitowoc, WI 54221. A hearing will be held at 1:30PM on 01/15/2019. If you do not appear, a court judgment may be given to the person suing you. (A copy of the claim has been mailed to you at the address above.) Dated: December 10, 2018. ALICE F. SCHIPPER Plaintiff’s Attorney 2700 Vernon Drive, Suite 101, Green Bay, WI 54304, (920) 393-1311, State Bar No.: 1041486.

