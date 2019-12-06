Marinette County Publication Summons – Breona Latisha Randall

MARINETTE COUNTY

PUBLICATION SUMMONS

Case No: 19-CV-208

Hon. James A. Morrison

Case Code: 30101

Deborah A. Krueger, Plaintiff v. Breona Latisha Randall, Defendant

3739 North 26th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53206

THE STATE OF WISCONSIN TO EACH PARTY NAMED ABOVE AS A DEFENDANT:

You are hereby notified that the Plaintiffs above named have filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The complaint which is attached states the nature and basis of the legal action.

Within forty (40) days of receiving this summons, you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in Chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes, to the complaint. The Court may reject or disregard an answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The answer must be sent or delivered to the Court, whose address is: Marinette County Clerk of Courts, 1926 Hall Avenue, Marinette, WI 54143, and to Plaintiffs’ attorney, at this address: Schwaba Law Firm, LLC, 962 First Street, PO Box 512, Menominee, MI 49858. You may have an attorney help or represent you.

If you do not provide a proper answer within forty (40) days, the Court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.