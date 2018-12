On Sunday at Lambeau field, the Green Bay Packers lost to the Arizona Cardinals 17 to 20. The Packers’ season is now in a rebuilding stage for sure. Packers’ coach Mike McCarthy was fired by the franchise on Sunday night after the loss to the Arizona Cardinals, ending his 13-year tenure that included a Super Bowl victory in 2011. Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin will take over as interim coach of the 4-7-1 Packers.

Photos by Kim A. Robinson