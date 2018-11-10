Packers Lose to Rams 27 to 29

On Sunday October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles California the Green Bay Packers lost to the Los Angeles Rams 27 to 29. It was a nail biting game right to the end. The Packers’ running back Ty Montgomery decided to not listen to the coach and tried to run the ball back with 2.09 minutes on the clock, and he fumbled. He was then traded to the Baltimore Ravens. The packers went into New England the following week for Sunday Night Foot Ball and lost to the Brady Brunch. The Packers record is 3-4-1 and the New England Patriots are 7-2. The Packers are in a rebuilding mode for the next two years to determine who will stay and who will go. In the famous word of Coach Dennis Green, “They are who we thought they are.”

Photos by Kim Robinson