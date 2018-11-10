Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Packers Lose to Rams 27 to 29

On Sunday October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles California the Green Bay Packers lost to the Los Angeles Rams 27 to 29.  It was a nail biting game right to the end. The Packers’ running back Ty Montgomery decided to not listen to the coach and tried to run the ball back with 2.09 minutes on the clock, and he fumbled. He was then traded to the Baltimore Ravens.  The packers went into New England the following week for Sunday Night Foot Ball and lost to the Brady Brunch.  The Packers record is 3-4-1 and the New England Patriots are 7-2. The Packers are in a rebuilding mode for the next two years to determine who will stay and who will go. In the famous word of Coach Dennis Green, “They are who we thought they are.”

Photos by Kim Robinson

 

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Leon D Young
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Karen Stokes
Nyesha Stone
Ana Martinez-Ortiz
Ethan Duran

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Salvation Army
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383