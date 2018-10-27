U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Held Press Conference at Sherman Phoenix Development

By Nyesha Stone

Last month, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin announced the $750,000 grant she secured from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services—Office of Community Services (OCS) to be used for the Sherman Phoenix development.

Upon completion, the Sherman Phoenix will be a new and safe hub for the community to eat, do yoga, interact and do business with the tenants in the building.

To announce the good news, Baldwin decided to hold a press conference at the Sherman Phoenix Development, 3637 W. Fond Du Lac Ave., along with JoAnne and Maanaan Sabir, owners of The Juice Kitchen and developers of the project; Alderman Khalif Raney of the 7th District; and Truman McGee, owner of Funky Fresh Spring rolls, and future tenant of the development.

Baldwin discussed how the Sherman Phoenix development came about because of the Aug. 2016 riots and she also showed her gratitude to those involved in the project.

“I want to thank each and every one of the small business owners that are here today,” said Baldwin.

“[Because] since then [the riots] we’re beginning to heal.”

Baldwin made sure not to take the spotlight and gave tons of time and appreciation to the other speakers.

Maanaan stepped to the podium and thanked Baldwin back for her constant support. He then explained why they were all there—to discuss the development.

“The Sherman Phoenix is rising from the ashes,” Maanaan said referring to the BMO Harris Bank that was set ablaze, but is now being renovated for the development. “It’s not just a building.”

Rainey soon piggybacked off of Maanaan’s speech and explained the beauty of the development.

“We saw our community lose all normalcy, [during the riots]” he said. “[But,] now we have somewhere in our community where we can do yoga. That’s amazing.”

Yoga in the inner city of Milwaukee is a major step towards pulling our city out of the dirt it’s currently stuck trying to grow in.

McGee took the mic last and spent his time sharing his story. Growing up on 26th and Burleigh St. and seeing something like the Sherman Phoenix being built so close to home, makes this all even more special to McGee.

“Milwaukee is getting stronger and building as a community,” he said. “I’m looking forward to reaching out to the youth.

McGee ended his speech by stating that the building plans to open its doors by Nov. 30 and how tears of joy will be falling down everyone’s faces.

“This is going to be something special,” he said.

To find out more about the Sherman Phoenix development visit https://www.shermanphoenix.com/