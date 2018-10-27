Renaissance Woman Daphne Maxwell Reid Publishes Her First Cookbook

By Nyesha Stone

Making it into the entertainment business is one thing, but staying in it is the hard part, but Daphne Maxwell Reid makes it seem easy. Reid said she’s able to stay relevant by constantly using her God-given gifts to the fullest.

She’s an actress—most commonly known as Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air— and a model. Reid worked as a model first which led her into acting, and her snagging dozens of television gigs in the 1980s, according to Reid’s bio.

Designer can be added to her list as well. She’s the owner of custom clothing line Daphne Styles.

According to a press release, Daphne Style has Chinese silk brocade jackets that are considered works of art.

She’s also an educator activist and spokesperson for HBCU Virginia State University. She does outreach for the university and speaks on the importance of education and preparing students of color for careers.

“I encourage the schools I work with to make sure that the education the students are receiving is of value in the current economy,” she stated in her bio.

She does all of that and more, but she’s also a fine arts photographer, who’s taken pictures of doors from France, Germany, Belgium and more.

Throughout her travels, and the people she’s met, Reid has collected recipes that used to sit on her computer. According to Reid, most of the “hard” work was completed over the years, and she only had to edit and format the recipes for publishing purposes.

Now, after years of collecting recipes, she’s published her first cookbook entitled “Grace, Soul and Motherwit: A Cookbook Spiced with Personal Memories.”

“Each recipe starts off with a story of what this recipe means to me,” Reid said. “That’s the personal touch to each recipe.”

Reid comes from a Black family foundation that taught her skills such as homemaking and manners, according to a press release. And, those skills, along with others, have led to Reid creating her own cookbook/mini-memoir.

Each recipe is close to Reid’s heart, and by her sharing the recipes, she’s sharing her love with everyone who reads her book.

Yes, she may be known as an iconic TV mom, but Reid wants people to know that’s she still working.

“I’m here [and] I’m vibrant,” she said.

Reid attributes her success, in partial, to have her self-confidence, because according to her, that gives you the power to make good choices. And, good choices can lead to great things in someone’s life.

To find out more about Reid’s cookbook visit http://daphnecooks.com/