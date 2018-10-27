Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

MATC Requesting BIDs for DMC T-Building – TAS Addition and Printing Serv. Flooring & Ventilation Improvements

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITY

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:
BID REFERENCE NO. 2018-015
DUE: Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Downtown Milwaukee Campus (DMC)
T-Building – TAS Addition, Project 2019953
Single Prime Contract including:
General Construction, Structural Steel,
Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing Work
************************************************
BID REFERENCE NO. 2018-017
DUE: Wednesday, November 14, 2018
DMC Printing Serv. Flooring & Ventilation
Improvements, Project 2019960
Single Prime Contract including:
General Construction, Electrical, HVAC,
Painting, Polished Concrete Flooring Work
************************************************
Although each opportunity listed above is a separate bid, the following information applies to both:
1. Sealed Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM on the dates shown, only at the following location: Office and reception desk of Construction Services, Room M70, Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1015 North Sixth Street, Milwaukee (mailing address 700 W. State Street, Room M70, Milwaukee, WI 53233).
2. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.
3. Please call 414.297.6236 for more information, including procedures for obtaining bid documents & touring the project site.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of
the Americans With Disabilities Act.

