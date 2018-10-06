Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes Welcomed Community Members to New Office in Support of Democratic Nominees

By Nyesha Stone

Elections are just around the corner, so it’s no surprise that nominees on the ballot are making it their duty to visit voters in every city or town possible. But, it takes a real politician to visit these communities and actually care about their concerns.

Last Sunday, nominee for State Governor, Tony Evers, and nominee for State Lt. Governor, Mandela Barnes, welcomed Milwaukee’s Northside to a new democratic office that’s in support of them on 1801 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr.

It was a small place packed with a diverse crowd that was eager to hear the words of Evers and Barnes.

The smell of food permeated the air as audience members waited to hear the two men speak. Before Evers or Barnes spoke, Congresswoman Gwen Moore (WI-4) gave a shout out to U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin who couldn’t make the event.

The focus of their talk was the upcoming Nov. 6 elections.

“This is the winning ticket [Baldwin, Evers and Barnes],” said Moore. “And we’re going to part the red sea [referring to the Republican party].”

Moore thanked the crowd for electing her for some type of position every year within the last 30 years. She also stated how every person in the room is either dealing with a pre-existing condition or knows someone who is. So, it’s important to go out and vote for the people who want to help them. She then introduced Barnes, and the audience went crazy.

“This is the year we’re actually running for something else,” said Barnes because Walker didn’t have competition. “This is the Tony and Mandela show.”

Barnes joked with the crowd but also spoke about the issues close to Milwaukeeans hearts. Evers was introduced to an even louder applause.

If elected, Evers promises to return 2/3’s of what was taken from public funding back into the system. He stated that if we have money to give to Foxconn, then we have money to give to our children.

“This economy is failing,” Evers said. “The average person in this state deserves a break as well.”

He continued: “The days of divide and conquer are over.”

To find out more about voting visit https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/