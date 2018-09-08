Milwaukee’s Carpet Store: Kashou Carpets is Closing Up Shop

By Nyesha Stone

One hundred and eight years in business, and Kashou Carpets, a well-known local carpet store, announced their intention to close on Aug. 20, 2018. This business made it through the Great Depression, and, most recently, the Great Recession, but Kashou Carpets President Robert Kashou said it is time to close up shop.

He announced the closing through a Facebook post: “It is with a tear in my eye and a lump in my throat that I must announce the closing of Kashou Carpets. Its [sic] been a long and storied run of 108 years for this business that was started by my Grandfather George Kashou.”

He ended the status by stating Kashou Carpets’ liquidation will start on Sept. 4. According to their website, the rugs are up to 40-50% off, carpets up to 75% off, and there will be additional sales.

Located on 2169 N. Farwell Ave., Kashou Carpets famous Leopard mural on the side of their building is a staple in the city. After his announcement, many loyal customers left comments thanking the Kashous’ for their business.

One commenter wrote: “I am in shock! After all of these years in business it appears that time has taken its toll,” while others wished Kashou and his family good luck on their next endeavor.

Even with the store closing, Kashou Carpets is still making a name for itself. The Shepherd Express announced back in Jan. that Kashou Carpets won, for the third time in a row, the Best of Milwaukee 2017 for its carpets.

But, with a business like his, Kashou has an extensive inventory he has had to sustain. With the option of online services, having this type of inventory is too much, he said—online stores changed the way brick and motor business operate.

Although the store may be closing, it set an example of what a thriving and successful family business embodies.

“We’ve set a bar for quality of carpets and installations,” Kashou said. “It’s something we take pride in.”

Not many businesses last, even fewer stay open for over hundred years. Kashou said it’s all about evolving and adapting. They cut down on things when necessary and expanded whenever they could. And just like any smart business person would say, he also stated that it’s best to listen to your customers because “that’s what really counts.”

“[We want the people to know] how thankful we are to Milwaukee,” he said, “for the loyalty, we’ve gotten from our customers.”

To find out more about Kashou Carpets closing sales visit http://milwaukeerugs.com/