The Eric Von Fellowship is Looking for Donations

By Rhea Riley

This week on There’s Always Something to Good to Talk About, hostess Faithe Colas discussed the the Eric Von Broadcast Fellowship and their donation event.

“Some of these folks that come through the fellowship will stay in Milwaukee, but wherever they go, you’ll know that they got their start right here in Milwaukee,” said Colas.

The Fellowship introduces recent postgraduates to an opportunity to work within the news and broadcast industry. The fellowship provides an individual with an immersive experience to develop their journalism skills, while also producing content for radio and digital medias.

“This really is a wonderful way to pay respect to my late husband’s legacy and the work that he did in this community,” said Colas.

The fellowship was established by WUWM 89.7 Milwaukee Public Radio as a tribute to Von who died in 2016. Von, who was referred as the “Voice of the Black community in Milwaukee”, left behind an extensive legacy spanning 25 years within the radio industry.

“Every little bit really does help,” said Colas. “It is critical to building the journalistic community.”

In respect to the radio veteran, the fellowship also encourages the representation of those of color within the journalism field.

The fellowship, which began last year, awarded Marquette graduate Teran Powell as its first fellow. Powell whose previous work includes freelance writing for the Shepherd express and show editing for Fox 6, now works as the new race and ethnicity reporter for WUWM radio. Next week Powell is scheduled to join Colas to discuss her fellowship experience.

“I [was] so excited as I read the resume of this first fellow—Ms. Powell—very exciting and a very smart young lady,” said Don Rosette retired general manager of the former 1290 WMCS. “I am hoping we can duplicate that this year.”

Rosette a friend for 16 years to Eric Von will be hosting an upcoming fundraiser to support the fellowship.

The fellowship requires a budget of $70,000 to support the fellow. During the fellowship, the fellow is awarded a paid position while they receive mentoring from WUWM staff. To maintain this educational experience, the budget will cover program fees, travel expenses and salaries for all involved.

“We are asking anyone to come by and purchase a meal, leave a donation, whatever is on your heart,” said Rosette. We want to make this the most successful fundraiser ever”

Last year the local event averaged $3,000, but this year’s goal is $5,000.

The event will be next Saturday September 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. located at Gino’s Lounge on 3910 W. Fond Du Lac Avenue.

To learn more on how to donate to the fellowship visit: https://donate.nprstations.org/wuwm/eric-von-broadcast-fellowship