YMCA to Begin Before and After School Programs

By Evan Casey

With the school year starting soon, local organizations have begun efforts to impact local schoolchildren across Milwaukee. The YMCA is one of those organizations, as they will soon begin their before and after school programs for the 2018-2019 school year.

According to Afterschool Alliance, 1 in 5 children do not have someone to take care of them after the school day. This equates to approximately 318,000 children who are unsupervised between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“The YMCA’s Before and After School Program provides a safe, fun-filled place for children to go when they’re out of school and their parents are at work,” said April Greenman, who oversees the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee School Age Education Department.

Their programs offers help with subjects like reading, math and science to children ages 4-13. Students can also receive help with their homework and participate in games and activities. They also provide meals and snacks.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee also helps children from low-income communities challenged with meeting math and literacy proficiency. Financial assistance is available to those in need.

“Afterschool at the Y is an opportunity for families to ensure their kids are receiving additional support, continued learning and a chance to participate in meaningful activities that can inspire children’s motivations and help them reach their potential,” said Carrie Wall, President and CEO of YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee.

The service will be offered at 30 locations throughout the Milwaukee area. The YMCA will be accepting applications online until August 27.

“It’s always wonderful to see the excitement the kids feel at the start of a new school year,” said Greenamn. “Above all, we really look forward to connecting with the children, learning, and having fun together.”

For more info about the before and after school programs, visit ymcamke.org.