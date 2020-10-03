Here’s Where Your Child Can Go Before, During and After School for Help

By Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

When the coronavirus pandemic arrived, normalcy and routine went out the window. Parents and children found themselves working and learning side-by-side in their homes.

Now many parents are going back to work, but not all children are returning to in-person school.

Luckily, community organizations throughout Milwaukee have stepped up to help working parents.

Below is a list of organizations offering before-, during- and after-school care. Please note that hours and locations are subject to change.

Did we miss a center offering child care? Post it in the comments below or send an email to info@milwaukeenns.org with the subject line “Child care COVID-19.”

Before-, during- and after- school programs

YMCA

The YMCA has launched the Extended Learning Program, which was designed to help accommodate Milwaukee schools. Students ages 4 to 17 can participate in this in-person program. The program provides a safe space for students to complete their online classes and receive support if needed. To register your child, click here. The program costs $34 a day and Wisconsin Shares are accepted.

The Extended Learning Program is offered at the following YMCA locations: Northside YMCA, 1350 W. North Ave.; Northwest Early Childhood Education Center, 9050 N. Swan Rd.; and Rite-Hite Family YMCA, 9250 N. Green Bay Rd.

The YMCA is also offering before- and after-school programs for children ages 4 to 12 at over 30 locations. Enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis. Locations are added daily.

Milwaukee Recreation

Milwaukee Recreation, in partnership with Milwaukee Public Schools, will be offering before- and after-school programs for students in grades K5 through 12th. There are Community Learning Centers and Child Care Camps available Monday through Friday.

Ma’ruf Youth Center

Ma’ruf Youth Center, 2110 W. Hampton Ave., is operating as a remote schooling center. Currently, it is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, but it plans to expand its hours of operation. Students can receive help with their schoolwork, eat lunch and participate in the center’s relaxation program. Parents can register their children online or in person. Masks are required. Hand sanitizer is stationed throughout the center and people’s temperature is taken at the door before entering.

Boys & Girls Clubs

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee are now open for fall registration. The clubs will be offering support for online learning, meals and snacks, additional programming, Wi-Fi and more. Students ages 4 to 15 are eligible to register. The clubs will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parents may choose from one of the following clubs: Daniels-Mardak Club, 4834 N. 35th St., Don & Sallie Davis Club, 1975 S. 24th St., Fitzsimonds Club, 3400 W. North Ave., LaVarnway Club, 2739 N. 15th St. and Mary Ryan Club, 3000 N. Sherman Blvd.

Lighthouse Youth Center

The Lighthouse Youth Center is open but limited to 25 students a day. The center has several campuses, one in Garden Homes, 2475 W. Roosevelt Drive, one in Havenwoods, 5641 N. 68th St., and one in Polonia, 1132 W. Oklahoma Ave. The centers operate from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students can receive assistance for their virtual learning from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Summit Education Association

Summit Education Association will continue to offer its one-on-one tutoring program for the 2020-’21 school year. Parents can register their child online or call Matt Smyczek, executive director, at 414-364-2902. The program will be offered from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kosciuszko Community Center, 2201 S. 7th St. and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 1531 W. Vliet St. Masks and daily attestation forms are required. Additional tutoring sessions will be offered if the demand is there.