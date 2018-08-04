Schedule Set for 2018 Bronzeville Week

HaRUNbee 5K Walk/Run, NEW Live on King Drive event to highlight the first day of the family-oriented week of celebration in Bronzeville.

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs launched the 2018 Bronzeville Week (August 4-11, 2018) during a news conference on Thursday, August 2 at 11 a.m. at America’s Black Holocaust Museum, 2233 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. (N. 4th St.).

Alderwoman Coggs was joined by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, as well as additional event supporters and stakeholders.

The 2018 Bronzeville Week schedule includes descriptions and details of each day’s events. Bronzeville Week 2018 will take place August 4 – 11, with the HaRUNbee 5K Walk/Run kicking things off on Saturday, August 4 at 9 a.m. Music and family-friendly entertainment will be provided during the new Live on King Drive event on Saturday, August 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2323 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. (Pete’s Fruit Market).

The Bronzeville Arts and Cultural Festival will take place on Sunday, August 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

An official City of Milwaukee event now in its sixth full year, Bronzeville Week has blossomed as the premier celebration of Milwaukee’s rich African American legacy of culture, arts, history and entertainment. The City of Milwaukee, the Bader Foundation, the Historic King Drive BID, the Milwaukee Bucks, VISIT Milwaukee, Alderwoman Coggs and more are sponsoring the event. Sponsors for individual events will be highlighted throughout the week.

“Bronzeville Week has become synonymous with arts, culture and commerce and thousands have enjoyed its diverse events and offerings each year. It has truly become an enjoyable and enriching August tradition in Milwaukee, and one that welcomes families and people of all ages and backgrounds,” Alderwoman Coggs said.

Now in its third year, the HaRUNbee 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, August 4, is sponsored by Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Lifecourse Initiative for Healthy Families (LIHF) organized the HaRUNbee Walk/Run for Healthy Birth Outcomes to promote wellness by encouraging families to stay healthy and fit, both mentally and physically. In-person registration on August 4 starts at 7:30 a.m. and the event will begin at 9 a.m. at the northwest corner of N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. and W. North Ave. To register online for the 5K Walk/Run, please go to www.unitedwaygmwc.org/HaRUNbee.

Alderwoman Coggs was the primary sponsor of legislation creating the partnership between Bronzeville Week & the HaRUNbee Walk/Run. “Official health records show the Harambee neighborhood, in which Bronzeville is located, very recently had the second highest rate of infant mortality in the City of Milwaukee. HaRUNbee will again bring together residents of Milwaukee, from both within and outside of the Harambee community, to participate in a 5K Walk/Run as an effort to increase infant mortality education and to support each other in this important public health endeavor,” she said.

A special street renaming ceremony marking the renaming of N. 4th St. to N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. will take place during Bronzeville Week at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 7 at N. 4th and W. North Ave. The event will feature refreshments and the public is invited and encouraged to attend.

The Bronzeville Cultural and Entertainment District is a City of Milwaukee redevelopment initiative inspired by Milwaukee’s original Bronzeville, and it is striving to revitalize the area of Milwaukee where African-American culture has been a mainstay. The Bronzeville Redevelopment Plan seeks to create economic development in a predominantly African-American neighborhood in a way that recaptures the enthusiasm and attractiveness of the original Bronzeville District. Bounded by Garfield Avenue to Center Street, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive to 7th Street, the Bronzeville Cultural and Entertainment District is wholly located in the 6th Aldermanic District.

Please go to https://bit.ly/2KbmXv7 to see the 2018 Bronzeville Week schedule. The main Bronzeville District webpage link is www.milwaukee.gov/bronzeville.