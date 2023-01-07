Reminder: Submit Your Nominations for the Dr. James G. White 6th District Difference Makers Awards

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs is reminding residents to submit their nominations this week for the 2022 Dr. James G. White 6th District Difference Makers Awards. Nominees can be individuals or groups that work diligently to improve and strengthen the quality of life for themselves, their neighborhood, and the City of Milwaukee.

The awards are named for the late Dr. James G. White, who lived in the 6th District and served as a County Supervisor and the regional Vice President of WestCare Wisconsin Harambee Community Center. He facilitated countless neighborhood projects and programs and always used his gifts, talents, and knowledge to improve and empower his community.

Six total awards will be presented including four to 6th District residents, one to a community organization, and one to a block club, all of which will have contributed to making their neighborhood a better place. Alderwoman Coggs will announce the winners of the 6th District Difference Makers Awards at the Tuesday, January 17 Town Hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. at MLK Library, 310 E. Locust St.

Nomination forms are available online at Milwaukee.gov/differencemakers, or by calling the Alderwoman’s office at (414) 286-2994 to receive a hard copy of the form by mail. Nominations for the Difference Makers Awards will be accepted until the close of business on Friday, January 6, 2023.

