Summerfest 2018 Goes Off With A Spark

By Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Earlier this week Milwaukee’s largest festival, Summerfest, officially began. Located at Henry Maier Festival Park, this year’s music festival will take place for 11 days from June 27 through July 8.

As is the tradition for the past 26 years, the festival kicked off its first night with a round of fireworks. Although a little behind schedule, the neon sparks lit up the night sky to the joy and appreciation of many.

Jeffery L. Weston Sr. has been in Milwaukee all his life, 64 years to be exact. As an avid fan of Summerfest, he makes a point every year to attend the Big Bang and Wednesday night was no exception.

Weston and his wife had prime spots along the Discovery World deck and were grateful that the weather had stayed clear for that night’s attractions.

“It’s beautiful out here, beautiful moon, just beautiful everything,” Weston said.

In addition to the fireworks, Weston plans to see Maze and Frankie Beverly on June 29 at the BMO Harris Pavilion and any other old school groups.

Aside from the firework display, the park was filled with eager attendees ready to enjoy a warm night and listen to some music. The main stage Amphitheater featured a sold-out show for Imagine Dragons and Grace Vanderwaal.

Lil Uzi Vert performed at the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, The All-American Rejects had the Uline Warehouse Stage with Alesso and Party Favor at the Miller Lite Oasis.

In the days to come, Summerfest visitors can expect to see Buddy Guy, J.Cole, Foster the People, Janelle Monae, The Weeknd, Steven Tyler, Michael Franti & Spearhead and Kesha. The full lineup can be viewed at https://summerfest.com/2018-lineup/.

As Milwaukee World Festival Inc. Vice President of Sales and Marketing Sarah Smith Pancheri said, “Music is the heartbeat of our festival…our diverse lineup is truly the best in the business.”

Now in its 51st year, Summerfest 2018 opening night met the team’s expectations. According to Smith Pancheri, all the stages were buzzing and overall between the entertainment and the fireworks it was a great night.

“It was a great crowd for Summerfest’s opening day,” said Smith Pancheri. “Our fans wait all year for Summerfest and the beautiful weather and incredible entertainment made for a busy day.”

In addition to the 12 various stages where visitors can listen to 800 different musicians, festival goers have the opportunity to sample delicious food and drink, as well as browse the products of 40 vendors.