Fireworks Safety Tips for a Spectacular Fourth of July

By Melissa Kersten, MSN, RN, APNP-BC

From barbecues to scenic firework shows, the Fourth of July often means a fun-filled day for families across Wisconsin. However, patriotic fun can quickly take a devastating turn if we do not take proper safety precautions. Local clinicians with Ascension Wisconsin want to remind individuals of the potential dangers of fireworks and what to do if an injury occurs.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, firework-related injuries were the cause of 107 emergency room visits in our state in 2022. In 2023, eight people died, and an estimated 9,700 were treated in emergency rooms for injuries involving fireworks across the country, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Firework-Related Injuries:

• The most frequently injured body parts are the hands and fingers. Burns are the most common injury. Cuts, bumps and bruises are the most common injuries to the head.

• In addition to blindness, third degree burns, permanent scarring, and even death, fireworks also cause home and motor vehicle fires.

Safety Tips

Using common sense and taking safety precautions can help prevent tragedy on what should be a fun day for the entire family. Each year, approximately 11,500 Americans get hurt or burned from fireworks and can affect the entire family; almost half of those injured are children. The safest way to prevent fireworks-related injuries and deaths is to leave the fireworks displays to trained professionals. If you do choose to use fireworks, you can celebrate more safely this holiday by following these safety tips:

Fireworks:

• Point fireworks away from you, nearby buildings or structures, and any other occupied areas, even when they aren’t lit.

• Keep a water source nearby in case of fire and accidents.

• Only use legal fireworks approved for consumer use.

• Enjoy a public, commercial show if possible.

Sparklers:

• Sparklers account for an estimated 25% of emergency room visits for fireworks injuries in the U.S.

• Sparklers are thought of as “more safe” than traditional fireworks, however, sparklers can reach temperatures above 1,000 degrees, and can burn users and bystanders.

• Touching a lit sparkler can result in third-degree burns.

• Use sparklers outside.

• It is important to remember sparklers are not toys. Adults should not let young children use sparklers and should closely monitor older children’s use.

If you get burned:

• Pour cool, not cold water on the burn to stop the burning process.

• Remove all clothing, and jewelry from the area.

• Cover the affected area with a clean cloth or medical bandage.

• Seek medical attention immediately.

The emergency room is the best place to receive care for serious firework-related injuries and burns. If you or a loved one experiences a firework-related injury or burn, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

Melissa Kersten, MSN, RN, APNP-BC specializes in burn and wound care and takes care of patients at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center.

About Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center

Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center provides burn care services throughout Wisconsin, upper Michigan and Northern Illinois. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center, established in 1959, is a state-of-the-art facility located at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital – Milwaukee Campus. Our highly experienced doctors, surgeons and compassionate care team provides burn patients with advanced treatment options to help improve survival and quality of life. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center is certified by the American Burn Association and the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma. The care team at the burn center includes doctors, advanced practice specialists, nurses, dietitians, physical therapists, occupational therapists, respiratory therapists, social workers, psychologists and chaplains. We care for the whole you, including mental and emotional health.