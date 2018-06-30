State Representative Leon Young Endorses Kalan Haywood as Successor for Wisconsin’s 16th Assembly District

Milwaukee, WI – Kalan Haywood, candidate for Wisconsin 16th Assembly District, announced today the endorsement of current 16th District State Rep. Leon Young.

“We have arrived at a time where the residents of the 16th Assembly District require new, fresh, invigorating energy and leadership. No one embodies these attributes more than Kalan Haywood. He understands the importance and urgency of joining the wisdom and experience of the elders with the zeal and fervency of our young adults. As State Representative, I am certain that his commitment, passion, and tireless work ethic will serve as an asset to our community,” said Young.

“State Representative Leon Young has labored for the benefit of our community for over two decades, so it is extremely humbling to receive his endorsement. I can assure you that there will not be a harder worker than me in Madison. I will be a servant to and for our community and will do all that I can to ensure that our children receive a proper education, deliver resources to address mass incarceration, and advocate for necessary resources to connect the people of the district with real job opportunities,” said Haywood. The primary election will be held on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

About Kalan Haywood born, raised, and educated in the 16th District, Haywood is a familiar face within Milwaukee’s political arena and has long been in the community doing the work. Serving as Milwaukee’s Youth Council President from 2015-2017, Haywood worked with the City of Milwaukee’s Community Development Block Grant Office where he led the process that allocated funding for programs that focused on youth employment and education. Haywood was a catalyst in developing the Milwaukee Public Schools, “MPS Cares” and the “#No Free Rides” initiatives. Currently he is the Chair of the Common Council’s Restorative Justice Initiative Advisory Board where he works closely with the Mayor’s Office, the City of Milwaukee’s Police Department, and the Municipal Court to create a Youth Court charged with reducing recidivism, encouraging positive behavior, and empowering young people.

Learn more about Kalan’s Campaign at:

www.Haywood4Assembly.com or Facebook.com/Haywood4Assembly