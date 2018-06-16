Sen. Kamala Harris Supports Baldwin’s Re-Election

By Mrinal Gokhale

California Sen. Kamala Harris visited Milwaukee to support Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s possible re-election at a rally in the Italian Community Center Ballroom in Downtown Milwaukee.

Harris, who has served as California Senator since 2017, is the only African-American female in Senate.

There have been rumors that Harris is possibly running for president, although she didn’t address the issue at the rally. However, some attendees were heard shouting “Kamala for President” the moment she stepped to the podium.

For many months, there has been a lot of outside spending on radio and television advertising against Baldwin and in favor of her opponents. The Koch brothers are just one source.

“These folks have spent tens of millions of dollars trying to take her [Baldwin] out,” said Harris. “She represents Wisconsin very well; she represents our country very well.”

She went on to describe Baldwin as a “force of power” and a “fighter.”

Joining Senators Baldwin and Harris was Congresswoman Gwen Moore who first introduced Baldwin at the rally. Moore started by discussing Baldwin’s passion for helping others achieve access to healthcare.

“When the Affordable Healthcare Act idea came up, Tammy Baldwin was at the forefront,” Moore said.

“She made sure of that provision, and she especially made sure that all of our kids under age 26 stay on their parents’ health insurance.”

Sen. Baldwin stated that she had a pre-existing health condition as a child, which partly inspired her to get involved in politics. She said that due to her condition, her grandparents struggled to get insurance for her.

“At age nine [I] was in the hospital for three months,” she said. “It made me want to be in public service to create opportunities for everyone to have affordable health care,” she said.

Baldwin has served as Democratic Senator of Wisconsin since 1998. She has two possible Republican opponents this year: Kevin Nicholson of Delafield and Sen. Leah Vukmir of Brookfield.