Melva Henderson Ministries presents Women in Worship 2018, with special guests Kimberly Jones-Pothier, known as Real Talk Kim. This year’s theme is Life In Abundance! “There is a lot of pain in households and this community. When women are healed, a family is healed, a neighborhood is healed and the city of Milwaukee will heal, one woman at a time. Women can change this pain to glory and heal our city. –Melva Henderson, wife, mother, pastor, teacher, author, thought leader, event host!” Real Talk Kim, travels the world fulfilling her passion and purpose of loving people back to life. Pastor Kim has been featured on The Doctor Oz Show, Oxygen’s Network Series, Preachers of Atlanta, Your World with Creflo Dollar on BET, ABC’s Nightline, The Word Network and CNN.

Friday, May 25 7:00 PM Doors open at 5 pm

Saturday, May 26 8:00-11:00 AM Doors open at 6:30 am

Saturday, May 26 7:00 PM Real Talk Kim to keynote Doors open at 5 pm

at UWM-Helene Zelazo Center, 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd. Milwaukee.

$65.00 for 2 days; To purchase tickets visit melvahenderson.org