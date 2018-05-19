Annual Women in Worship is May 25-26

By Nyesha Stone

Being a woman has never been considered easy, especially living in a Patriarchal society, which is why us women need to stick together. Women have been stereotyped as the gender that doesn’t get along, however, thanks to all the uplifting women have been doing over the years that stereotype has been proven wrong.

It’s even being proven wrong right here in Milwaukee, through basic kindness and special events like Pastor Melva Henderson’s Women In Worship (WIW).

This year, Henderson is hosting her annual WIW on May 25-26 at Helene Zelazo Center, 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd.

WIW is a gathering for women to collectively pray, worship and hear the word of God, according to Henderson.

She started WIW because her female friends, who are CEOs, leaders or have high-profile jobs, felt overwhelmed by their lives, jobs families and other circumstances, so she thought it would be a great idea to get away and pray together. It was originally called 100 Women in Worship, but over 200 people showed up.

“Women are the pillars of the family [and] women are vital to the world,” said Henderson about why she focused on women. “Women are doing so much and sometimes receive so little.”

The next year 400 people attended, and now the event has turned into a two-day event with over 2,000 women in attendance.

Henderson says she continues to do WIW because of the feedback she receives. There have been many times when a woman has come to WIW on the brink of divorce. After sitting through empowerment sessions and spending time with the other women, they were able to work out their differences and stay married.

The event hosts a range of activities including the opportunity to hear from other women. Some of the female speakers, with occupations ranging from business owners to ministry, are brought in for the empowerment sessions.

Henderson said women are usually so busy taking care of other people that they tend to take less care of themselves, and through WIW women are receiving self-care.

“Nothing is more important than yourself,” she said. “You can give yourself to a thousand different things, but if you don’t give to yourself then you fail.”

General admission is $65 and the empowerment luncheon is $55. To purchase tickets, visit www.melvahenderson.org