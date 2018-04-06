C-Mill$ Keeps it Real with “How I’m Feeling Vol. 2”

By Dylan Deprey

C-Mill$ wants you to know how he’s feeling.

From the eviction notices that hung from his door, to the stress of working all day and coming home to no lights and no food in the fridge, he has released his pain on wax.

Before becoming a five-year veteran on the Milwaukee underground rap scene and having released the second mixtape in the “Feel my Pain” series, he has lived every line and experienced every lyric.

“I just remember we were getting eviction notices and living with no lights on and I wasn’t used to that, so I just started writing,” C-Mill$ said.

He couldn’t write a full song at first, but he could write lines. Those lines turned into hooks and those hooks tied together his story and hustle.

“I finally made my first song and I was by myself and listened to it, and I knew it was deep,” C-Mill$ said. “Once I did that, from that day forward I knew this was something I wanted to do.”

Although he knew he had a story to tell, he needed to perfect his craft. He waited three years before releasing any music or stepping foot on a stage.

“I had to get my vocabulary up, so I studied the dictionary,” C-Mill$ said.

After hustling his first mixtape “How I’m Feeling Vol. 1” across the city, in parking lots and gas stations, he showcased the brutally honest truth from Milwaukee’s North side.

“How I’m Feeling” is more than a mixtape series for C-Mill$. His indoctrination into the rap game was about sharing his and the communities’ stories. It was his grind and ambition that set him apart from his counterparts.

“I don’t really get any sleep because even while I’m at work, I don’t let my job stop me from practicing my music or how I’m working,” C-Mill$ said.

His second installment, “How I’m Feeling Vol. 2,” was released in March. The project was a timestamp on his life. He wanted to truly express everything he was going through at this point in time, but the songs on the project were recorded from 2014 to the present.

“I want people to know how I’m feeling right now,” C-Mill$ said after piecing together years’ worth of music for the tape.

From putting money on your boy’s canteen to helping out the community, C-Mill$ knows it and he talks about it in his music.

“Man, I grew up in the YMCA program, so helping the community was second nature for me,” C-Mill$ said.

After doing the booking, marketing, social media, creative design work for his Feel my Pain movement, he is ready to put on for his city.

“I wake up every day and I’m on it, you’ll never see a day where I’m not,” C-Mill$ said.

To check out Mr. Feel My Pain’s newest mixtape visit https://cmillsfmp.com/