Helping the Homeless Through Music is a Stage for the Homeless and Local Artists

By Dylan Deprey

There are many ways to help the homeless in Milwaukee. Some are better than others, and for Milwaukee’s young adults attempting to make a difference in their community, the options can be slim.

Last year, Nyesha Stone, owner of Carvd N Stone, a website that features talents around the world, took it upon herself to wrangle up some goodie bags for the homeless across the City, but she ran into a little issue.

“I found it hard to find homeless people in my community,” Stone said. “We ended up leaving the bags on the streets and we didn’t know if they actually got into people’s hands.”

Though no good deed goes unpunished, Stone wanted to make sure the homeless were seeing her help firsthand, along with getting local youth and artists involved. After speaking with Reggie Bonds, local rapper and philanthropist, she was inspired to intertwine her love for local music and helping her community.

The bass kicked and the lights irradiated above Capitol Dr. at 2035 Studios for the first ever Carvd N Stone: Helping the Homeless Through Music benefit concert on Friday Jan. 12.

“We always hear that nobody does anything for the community, and we’re here,” Stone shouted out as she welcomed her friends and community.

Before the show began, guests enjoyed freshly made cookies and a selfie room, where guests could take a professional picture and add their experience to the Carvd N Stone Snapchat story.

The show was free but proceeds from a raffle were going directly to the Hope House of Milwaukee, an organization that fights to end homelessness and create healthy communities.

The vibes were provided by DJ Drip Sweat, and guests chatted while meandering near two local vendor booths: Instant Karma Apparel and Xeroine, illustrator.

Lilo Allen, a local spoken word artist, was helping out at the Instant Karma booth.

“Part of Instant Karma’s brand is to give 10 percent back,” Allen said. “This is just what we’re about.”

Allen said that she lived right up the road from the venue and was always down to give back to the community. She said she was excited to see local Milwaukee artists share their craft.

“There are so many creators, and so many lanes to create artistry here,” Allen said. “The city needs more recognition whether it’s Hip-Hop, R&B or poetry.”

Tajh Virgil, local rapper, was the second artist to hit the stage and he brought the energy as he hyped the crowd.

Virgil said he has known Stone since his sophomore year of high school, so when she asked him to be in the show, it was a no-brainer.

“I was searching to give back to the community and she said I could get involved with something really powerful,” Virgil said. “It all starts with unity and its never the wrong time to give back.”

Other performing artists included:Mudy, Nafrini, Lady LaShay and Troy Tyler.

Stone said that along with giving back to her community, she wanted to give her friends and other local artists a space to share their work.

“I know a lot of local musicians complain that Milwaukee doesn’t support their city, and I do support them enough to give them the spotlight they deserve.”

Following the show, Stone said 80 people attended and the show raised $279 for the Hope House of Milwaukee. Stone said that after the showed passed her expectations, she was expecting even more for the Helping the Homeless through Music sequel on Feb. 23 at After Gallery, 2225 N. Humboldt Blvd. “People always say there’s ways to help the community but don’t do it unless you force them to,” Stone said. “Well, this is me forcing them by having fun.”

For more information on the next Help the Homeless Through Music show visit https://www.facebook.com/events/157150651674381/