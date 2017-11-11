Milwaukee College Prep Receives over $2,800 Contribution for Much Needed School Supplies from AT&T Pioneers

By Danielle Miller

Milwaukee College Prep (MCP), a leading network of four K4-8 grade public charter schools, received a $2,862.94 contribution from the Greater Milwaukee Life Member Club of the AT&T Wisconsin Pioneers during an all-school assembly at the Milwaukee College Prep: Lloyd Street Campus on Friday, October 27.

“Thanks to this donation from the AT&T Pioneers in Milwaukee, we will be able to purchase school supplies that are needed to help our students grow and learn in the classroom,” said Mark Ketterhagen, principal at MCP’s Lloyd Street School. “We are grateful to volunteers like the AT&T Pioneers that help us with our mission to ensure every child in Milwaukee receives the best education possible.”

MCP schools provide equal parts, academic rigor and character development so its students are fully prepared after graduation.

Milwaukee College Prep is accessible to Milwaukee’s children, who are all eligible to attend free of charge.

“Milwaukee College Prep is an impressive school with a long track record of achieving success for its students,” said Gloria Van Aacken, president of the AT&T Wisconsin Pioneers. “We are very pleased to provide them with this contribution to help provide students with necessary school supplies.”

AT&T Pioneer is a volunteering group that helps start positive change in the communities. Current and retired AT&T employees, as well as community members, participate in helping their community grow and become a better place to live and work.

AT&T Pioneer’s volunteering events also features Milwaukee PBS (Channel 36) TV Auction that will happen in late April, as well as a VA Ice Cream Social at Madison Veteran’s Hospital in February.