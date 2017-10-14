Luncheon with Former Green Bay Packers

By Nyesha Stone

The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County’s OTHERS Luncheon will be bringing the green and gold down here to Milwaukee. Their luncheon will be featuring a panelist of three Green Bay Packers on Oct. 23 at 11:30 a.m. at the Wisconsin Club, 900 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Gilbert Brown, Leroy Butler, and George Koonce will be the panelist of the event. Each of these former Packer players played eight seasons with the team. The theme of the discussion is how the men had help from others that pushed them to become professional athletes and successful business men and community supporters.

Here’s a little background on the players:

Koonce was a Green Bay Packer from 1992-99. He may never play football professionally again, but that doesn’t mean football is done with him. He served as Director of Player Development for the Packers, Senior Associate Athletic Director and Director of Development at Marquette University, and Athletic Director at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Dr. Koonce is now the Senior Vice President of University Relations at Marian University

Brown played as the Packers’ nose tackle from 1993-99, and from 2001-03. He was inducted into the Packers’ Hall of Fame in 2008 because of his contributions on defense during the mid-1990s.

Years later, Brown is currently focused on a foundation that was inspired by his mother, Ann Brown—The Gilbert Brown Foundation. This foundation supports more than 100 charities that help children. That’s not it: Brown created an anti-bullying program that is in certain schools.

Butler played for the team from 1990-2001. In the 1990 NFL draft, he was selected in the second round. He experienced physical problems in his younger days which caused for him to wear leg braces, and he had to use a wheelchair from time to time.

During his 12 seasons with the Packers, he recorded 953 tackles, 38 interceptions, 553 return yards, 12 fumble recoveries, 3 defensive touchdowns, and 20 1⁄2 sacks. He was named to the 1990s NFL All Decade Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and was later inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 2007.

Chief Mark Rohlfing of the City of Milwaukee Fire Department and Pipines will serve as chairpersons of the event. Lunch will be served at noon, and the panel discussion will begin at 12:45 p.m.

Tickets for the luncheon are $90. For a table of eight, which includes pre-event and on-site recognition, is available for $900. Proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army’s Children’s Programs. Tickets can be purchased at SAmilwaukee.org.