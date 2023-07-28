Horicon Bank Names Dr. George Koonce as Director

Horicon Bank announced the appointment of Dr. George Koonce to its Board of Directors. Koonce serves as Senior Vice President of University Relations for Marian University in Fond du Lac. After earning his doctorate from Marquette University, Koonce was instrumental in creating Marian University’s first Interdisciplinary Studies degree for disadvantaged students. He also serves as a Board Member for several prominent organizations including the Green Bay Packers, The Nature Conservancy and Ascension Healthcare.

Koonce says his experience in professional sports, higher education and community service enables him to uniquely contribute to Horicon Bank’s leadership team.

“Throughout my professional journey, I have consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to community engagement, philanthropic efforts, and personal growth,” said Dr. Koonce. “This appointment to the Board of Directors reflects Horicon Bank’s unwavering dedication to fostering excellence, embracing diversity, and enhancing the customer experience. I embrace the opportunity to contribute to strategic decision-making and guidance to support the bank’s continued growth and success.”

Koonce’s longtime colleague, John W. Daniels, Jr, Chairman Emeritus of Quarles & Brady, endorsed his leadership skills on and off the field.

“George Koonce is one of the most remarkable members of the Packers not just because of his success on the playing field but because of his impact in so many communities in which he is involved,” said Daniels. “He is always described by his teammates as a genius, he has transformed many of those talents to the business and civic world and has had an enormous impact on Wisconsin and beyond.”

On behalf of the 250 employees of Horicon Bank, CEO and Chairman, Frederick F. Schwertfeger warmly welcomed George Koonce to the board. He expressed both appreciation for the depth and diversity of Koonce’s professional life in Wisconsin and confidence in George’s commitment to the future success of Horicon Bank.