United Way Announces $60,250,000 Fundraising Goal

MILWAUKEE – United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County announced a goal to raise $60,250,000 during its Community Campaign kickoff event at the Milwaukee County Zoo today. The organization also announced its volunteerism goal of 23,000 volunteer hours to be completed during the Season of Caring, which runs from August through December.

The funds raised will mobilize local resources to provide vital health and human services to thousands of families in southeast Wisconsin. Thanks to the Community Fund, one donation not only goes to the need that everyone is aware of, but also to those less obvious, but no less important.

The volunteer goal enhances the resources mobilized through donations with sweat equity; helping United Way partner agencies and initiatives fulfill their missions and offer services they may not have the capacity to do without the extra time and talent that volunteers provide.

“United Way is about being part of something greater,” said Mary Lou Young, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “United Way fights for those who need a voice and we surround the community’s most critical problems by focusing on the root causes of issues and responding to immediate basic needs.”

“Volunteers transform communities,” said Dr. Darienne Driver, Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent and volunteer engagement committee chair. “United Way values the gift of volunteer time and the impact it can make in the life of a child, for someone who is struggling to meet their basic needs, and the community as a whole. I encourage everyone to become a volunteer and to participate in United Way’s Season of Caring.”

United Way invests in 220+ programs and over 110 partner agencies. Its focus is on Health, Education, and Financial Stability – the building blocks for a good quality life. Investments from United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County cover a four county region – Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee counties.

“In a world of division, United Way is creating what we call a united movement. We are enabling prosperity for all. We are changing the future of our community,” said Sheila Cochran, Milwaukee Area Labor Council AFL-CIO retiree and campaign co-chair. “The bottom line is that we have much more work to do to make our four-county region stronger, safer, healthier and more united. Gifts to the Community Fund ensure that United Way is able to address the root causes of issues that affect our community the most.”

“United Way is working with schools and organizations to help ensure that every child is successful. We know that if children cannot read proficiently by the end of third grade, they face daunting hurdles to success in school and beyond,” said Matthew Levatich, President and Chief Executive Officer, Harley-Davidson Motor Company and campaign co-chair. “We fight for the education of all of our children, to ensure they are ready to succeed in school, stay on track, and graduate on time.”

“As the leader of a large credit union, I’m always looking for the return on investment.” said Jay Magulski, President and Chief Executive Officer, Landmark Credit Union and campaign co-chair. “I can tell you unequivocally that United Way has the best ROI – creating measurable impact on our four-county region. Together we are fighting for the financial stability for all.”

“United Way is about connecting the people that want to give to the people in our community that need it most,” said Jonas Prising, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ManpowerGroup, and campaign co-chair. “In order to improve the health of our community we must all become more aware of health risks, starting from before birth. United Way partners with agencies to provide help to those without health insurance, seniors in need of home health care, survivors of abuse, and individuals struggling with mental illness or addiction.”

“Our community’s problems are interrelated.” Mary Lou Young stated. “Only the Community Fund’s diversity of programs work together to address the complex causes of poverty, teen pregnancy, homelessness, and many others – in a way that no single agency, donor, volunteer, or sector of the community can do alone. We are counting on our community to rally together and create lasting change.”

United Way’s 2017 Community Campaign runs through December 15. Results will be announced at a Community Celebration hosted by ManpowerGroup. There are many ways to get involved in with the campaign. You can donate through your workplace giving campaign or make direct personal contributions. You can also volunteer as part of a group or as an individual. United Way invites you to join the movement, because change does not happen alone. To live better, we must Live United.

United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our local community. We win by Living United. By forging unlikely partnerships. By finding new solutions to old problems. By mobilizing the best resources. And by inspiring individuals to join the fight against our community's most daunting social crises.

