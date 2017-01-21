MPS Insider: Celebrating MPS!

The start of a new year is always invigorating. I feel motivated to finish tasks and start on fresh challenges. This year, I am especially excited for what lies ahead. In December, the Milwaukee Board of School Directors unanimously approved an early start calendar for approximately 40 schools. This will benefit our students in so many ways – most significantly, through the introduction of a June Term, known as J-Term. By taking classes during J-Term, students may be able to prevent being held back, gain extra help to stay on track for graduation, and even get ahead on graduation requirements. I’m optimistic about the possibilities this new option will provide for our students beginning in August 2017.

Great things continue to happen in MPS! On behalf of our students and staff, we thank you for your interest in our district. MPS Insider is published about twice per month, and I hope you will read through every issue to learn how MPS is working to place every student on a pathway to personal success.

We hope you will join us on January 27 for the third annual City Review basketball tournament at the BMO Harris Bradley Center beginning at 3:00 p.m.

May your new year be filled with learning!

Best,

Darienne B. Driver, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools

MPS Annual Enrollment Fair January 28, 2017

Families can get help finding a school and filling out enrollment forms for the 2017-18 school year at the MPS annual Enrollment Fair at Milwaukee High School of the Arts.

MPS Early Start Calendar

The MPS Board of School Directors has unanimously approved an early start date for approximately 40 schools. The early start will offer more instruction time prior to ACT, SAT and AP exams and increase opportunities for learning. An added June Term (J-Term) will help students catch up, keep up, and get ahead.

Principal Gina Bianchi honored by French government

French Immersion School principal Gina Bianchi has been named Knight in the Order of Academic Palms, an honor that goes back to the time of Napoleon, for her contributions to the expansion of French language and culture.

MPS nurse rescues choking student

When a three-year-old boy at Kilbourn School fell unconscious and stopped breathing, Nurse Marlene Priewe and the school’s Code Blue Response Team stepped in. Her quick action saved the boy from choking and he is happy and healthy.

Restored legacy window shines again upon Washington High School

A collaborative effort and dedicated champions brought a historic gift out of storage and into the light of day once again to inspire students and staff at Washington High.

