Milwaukee Urban League Names Dr. Eve Hall President and CEO

By Mrinal Gokhale

The Milwaukee Urban League (MUL) named Dr. Eve Hall its next President and CEO, starting on January 23, 2017. Dr. Hall, current President and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin (AACCW), will replace Ralph E. Hollmon.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the Milwaukee Urban League to build on the same mission that has guided my work at the African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin for almost five years,” said Dr. Hall. Hollmon, who has been with the MUL since 2002, will serve as an advisor for a period of time to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

““It has been an honor to lead the Milwaukee Urban League for the past 14 years, and I am very proud of the impact we have had and will continue to make in this community,” Hollmon said.

Prior to AACW, Dr. Hall was Chief Innovation Offi cer/Vice President of Programs/ Executive Director for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund; Vice President of Public Affairs for Family Service of Milwaukee; MPS School to Work Administrator reporting to the Superintendent, and Director of former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson’s Milwaukee Office.

She has a Bachelor of Science in Educational Psychology from Florida A&M University, a Master of Science in Administrative Leadership from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Cardinal Stritch University.

“Dr. Hall’s non-profit management experience, passion for the mission of the Urban League and deep ties locally and nationally will enable her to take the work and impact of the Milwaukee Urban League to the next level,” said Noah Fenceroy, Chair of the MUL Urban League and search committee.

AACCW’s search will begin immediately to select Dr. Hall’s successor. Clifton Phelps, AACW Board Chairperson says she will be missed there.

“When Dr. Hall was selected President/CEO in 2012 her goals were not only to strengthen the foundation of the organization, but invigorate its members and standing in the community,” said Phelps.

“The African American Chamber of Commerce has a strong board, significant membership base, signature programs, and an annual breakfast which last year drew 500 attendees.” MUL will continue their partnership with the AACCW under Hall’s leadership. Phelps added, “We look forward to continued collaboration with the Milwaukee Urban League on issues that affect all of us.

The AACCW now looks forward to raising the organization to an expanded level of impact and effectiveness for our members throughout the State of Wisconsin.” The Milwaukee Urban League was established in 1919 as an affiliate of the National Urban League (NUL).

Through education, employment and economic development programs, the Milwaukee Urban League’s mission to enable African Americans and other persons of color who are economically distressed to secure economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights.

The African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin AACCW supports the growth and sustainability of African American owned businesses through access to capital, advocacy, business development, and strategic partnerships and promotes economic and educational vibrancy in communities of color.