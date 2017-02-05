Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Bader Philanthropies Chooses Black Owned JCP Contractors for Harambee Headquarters

Featured Story

Featured Stories

Trump Shows He Revels in Dangerous Chaos

By Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. President Donald Trump’s most recent provocation — suddenly issuing an order banning the admission into the United States of refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries — created chaos and fury tha … Read Full Article

Don’t Chicken Out on the Study of Animals

By Timothy Ogilvie To find a cure for an infection that kills 30,000 Americans annually, the National Institutes of Health just awarded a $1.5 million grant -- to a veterinary lab. Scientists at North Carolina State University's College of … Read Full Article

