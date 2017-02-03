Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

By Karen Stokes The road to success as a real estate professional can be bumpy and crowded with realtors who struggle to make a living, and some who give up because of the struggle. There is … Read Full Article
Featured Story
A Memory, an Empowering Photo Exposé: 100 Black Womxn
By Dylan Deprey Corey Fells was stuck in a cycle. He was a teenager, and a self-proclaimed mama’s boy watching the woman he loved die in front of him. Cancer took its toll, and Fells couldn’t help but try and fill the void with other wom … Read Full Article
Statement of Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council
Statement of Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council on Senate Bill 3 / Assembly Bill 24 that would prohibit the state and all local governments from implementing a Project Labor Agreement or Community Workforce Agreement on public works … Read Full Article
AgDiscovery 2017 Combines College and Agriculture
By Dylan Deprey Ever think about farming? Animals? Maybe a little bit of both? What about going to summer camp? Or to college? Or maybe a little of both? Well middle and high school students testing their interests or just bored during the … Read Full Article
Near West Side Grocery Competition Invites Students and the Community
By Dylan Deprey Here’s a joke. What is the last thing you’ll find in a corner store? Hint: It is most definitely not chips and soda. Answer: A salad. It wasn’t the best joke, but for Milwaukee it was a pretty accurate state … Read Full Article
Streetcar Recruitment and Information Session
Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events February 5-11
Tour Historic Central Library Tour the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the … Read Full Article
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Announces Prevention Effort Against Substance Abuse
MILWAUKEE – County Executive Chris Abele announced on January 23rd, 2017 the launch of Light & Unite Red, a campaign spearheaded by Milwaukee County to increase awareness about substance abuse among Milwaukee area teens. The campaign is … Read Full Article
Rep. Crowley Calls on Governor Walker to Remove Sheriff Clarke from Office
MADISON, WI – State Representative David Crowley (D-Milwaukee), Chair of the Milwaukee Delegation, sent the following letter to Governor Scott Walker calling for the immediate removal of Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke from office. Dear G … Read Full Article