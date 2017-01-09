Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

By Mrinal Gokhale The Milwaukee Urban League (MUL) named Dr. Eve Hall its next President and CEO, starting on January 23, 2017. Dr. Hall, current President and CEO of the African American … Read Full Article
Featured Story
Patience Unleashed Unites Community Advocates and Local Hip Hop
By Dylan Deprey Hip-Hop has grown exponentially from spinning records in scorched abandoned project buildings in South Bronx. Whether it was groups like A Tribe Called Quest and De La Soul promoting conscious thought provoking music, to … Read Full Article
New Black-Owned Bakery Delivers Sweet Treats
By Karen Stokes A new bakery in Milwaukee is serving up delicious cheesecake in a jar. Classy Lil’ Cheesecake specializes in the freshly made treats. Raynesha Hays and her business partner, Henry King have followed their dream to start t … Read Full Article
Public Safety Committee Invites Trump to Milwaukee
By Dylan Deprey As the New Year rang in, so did the final count for Chicago’s horrifying murder rate. No man, woman or child was safe. The sound of semi-automatic weaponry sung children to sleep, while ricocheting bullets flew throughout n … Read Full Article
Looking Ahead to the New Session
Capitol Report By State Representative, Leon D. Young As we all know, the November presidential election was both shocking and a bitter pill to take. Republicans literally ran the table on the federal level in Washington, and in state houses … Read Full Article
It’s Time to Get to Work
Legislatively Speaking By Senator, Lena C. Taylor Last week’s inauguration was a fun celebration. I’m grateful to my constituents for their support in allowing me to continue to serve you in the State Senate. Now, it’s time to get to work. … Read Full Article
Keep Sight in Your Sights this Year
By Dylan Deprey As people look forward to the gift of the New Year, the gift of sight should also be in their sights because January is Glaucoma Awareness month. Over 3 million Americans and 60 million people worldwide are reported to have … Read Full Article
Warrant Withdrawal Wednesday: By The Numbers
By Judge Valarie Hill Milwaukee Municipal Court Branch 1 In November 2016, Milwaukee Municipal Court launched a pilot project known as Warrant Withdrawal Wednesdays where defendants could appear in court and have warrants withdrawn and … Read Full Article
NAACP Calls on Senate to Block Sessions as Attorney General
Historic and current failure to acknowledge voter suppression remains a key issue BALTIMORE, MD – NAACP President and CEO Cornell William Brooks issued the following statement opposing the nomination of Senator Jeff Sessions as potential Attorney G … Read Full Article
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and Senators Introduce Legislation to Lower Prescription Drug Prices for Seniors
Lawmakers have introduced legislation that would allow for Medicare to negotiate best possible price of prescription drugs; Current law only allows for bargaining by pharmaceutical companies and bans Medicare from doing so Legislation would help … Read Full Article
Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events January 15-21
Tour Historic Central Library Tour the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the … Read Full Article
City Seeks Developers for Home Rehab Grants in Sherman Park
Starting Friday, developers will have the opportunity to apply for grant funding to help with the purchase and renovation of city-owned foreclosed properties in the Sherman Park area, Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II said. “This is exciting, i … Read Full Article