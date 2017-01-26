Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Farewell President Obama

Sterling Example of Positive Parenting

Capitol Report By State Representative, Leon D. Young President Barack Obama gave his farewell address last week before an enthusiastic crowd estimated more than 20,000 well-wishers, in his beloved hometown of Chicago. It was truly a … Read Full Article

An Alderwoman Also Known as Mom

By Dylan Deprey She was a cheerleader. She was a college graduate. She was a local television hostess. She was an alderwoman. She was a traveler. Marlene Johnson-Odom held a lot of positions, and even after working for more than 24 years as … Read Full Article

A.D.H.D. is No Coincidence

By Dylan Deprey Sometimes life presents opportunities that are more than a coincidence. Although the idea of fate boggles the best believers and naysayers alike, sometimes people are destined to be in the right place at the right … Read Full Article

Deadline to Sign Up for Obamacare is January 31

Deadline to Sign Up for Obamacare is January 31

“Last chance” events scheduled for the final week of open enrollment MILWAUKEE – With a new president taking office this week, and an uncertain road ahead for the Affordable Care Act, many consumers are signing up for health care coverage in 2017. … Read Full Article

MPS Insider: Celebrating MPS!

The start of a new year is always invigorating. I feel motivated to finish tasks and start on fresh challenges. This year, I am especially excited for what lies ahead. In December, the Milwaukee Board of School Directors unanimously approved an early … Read Full Article

