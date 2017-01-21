Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

By Mrinal Gokhale Retired nurse Pat Rego stepped up to the microphone at Candela’s Banquet & Conference Facility on Sunday, Jan 15. Standing around Rego was a huge crowd of people holding s … Read Full Article
Featured Story
Sterling Example of Positive Parenting
Capitol Report By State Representative, Leon D. Young President Barack Obama gave his farewell address last week before an enthusiastic crowd estimated more than 20,000 well-wishers, in his beloved hometown of Chicago. It was truly a …
An Alderwoman Also Known as Mom
By Dylan Deprey She was a cheerleader. She was a college graduate. She was a local television hostess. She was an alderwoman. She was a traveler. Marlene Johnson-Odom held a lot of positions, and even after working for more than 24 years as …
A.D.H.D. is No Coincidence
By Dylan Deprey Sometimes life presents opportunities that are more than a coincidence. Although the idea of fate boggles the best believers and naysayers alike, sometimes people are destined to be in the right place at the right …
Deadline to Sign Up for Obamacare is January 31
"Last chance" events scheduled for the final week of open enrollment MILWAUKEE – With a new president taking office this week, and an uncertain road ahead for the Affordable Care Act, many consumers are signing up for health care coverage in 2017. …
Ko-Thi Dance Company Returns To Milwaukee Stage With VIBRATIONS: Rhythmic Motion Concert
Milwaukee, WI – Ko-Thi Dance Company will debut VIBRATIONS: Rhythmic Motion in Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall on February 2-3, 2017. Ko-Thi's much anticipated return to the stage in Milwaukee will feature Ko-Thi's Adult Company and Ton Ko-Thi Chil …
Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events January 29-February 4
Tour Historic Central Library Tour the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the …
MPS Insider: Celebrating MPS!
The start of a new year is always invigorating. I feel motivated to finish tasks and start on fresh challenges. This year, I am especially excited for what lies ahead. In December, the Milwaukee Board of School Directors unanimously approved an early …
ICYMI: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Enbridge Oil Pipelines Are “Great Lakes XXL”
Washington DC - On Friday, January 13th, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ran the first of a five part series on the threat Enbridge tar sands pipeline expansion plans in the Great Lakes region poses, a threat that has gone under the radar compared to …
Abolishing Obamacare Rewards Wealthy, Punishes Working Families
By Frank Clemente and Ron Pollack Republican plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) threaten the health care of 30 million Americans and would erode some rare progress made recently to reverse America's growing economic i …