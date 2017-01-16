Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

The Road Map to Civil Rights : The Life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Thin-Skinned Donald Trump

Capitol Report By State Representative, Leon D. Young At the time this article was written, Donald Trump’s inauguration was a scant 10 days away (January 20, 2017). But, not surprisingly, the president-elect is up to his old tricks: engaged i … Read Full Article

Roadmap For Region Must Advance Equity

As the mother of two sons, I’ve had my share of worries through the years – whether our boys were safe, healthy, studying hard, making good choices, preparing to be caring, responsible adults. I’ve always accepted these worries as a condition of paren … Read Full Article

