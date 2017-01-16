Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

By Mrinal Gokhale With Milwaukee’s skyrocketing homicide rate, there was no better time to hear about possible strategies to reduce violence than with the start of the New Year. On Fri, Jan 7, E … Read Full Article
Debt-to-Earning Rates Set to Protect College Students
By Dylan Deprey The beauty school dropout working as a waitress. The certified mechanic stuck at a temp job. The industrial welder hustling on the streets to pay off college debt. The scenario may look different for everyone, but in an era … Read Full Article
Thin-Skinned Donald Trump
Capitol Report By State Representative, Leon D. Young At the time this article was written, Donald Trump’s inauguration was a scant 10 days away (January 20, 2017). But, not surprisingly, the president-elect is up to his old tricks: engaged i … Read Full Article
Milwaukee’s Solution: Developers Over the People
Legislatively Speaking By Senator, Lena C. Taylor Something smells funny. It smells like a shady, one-dollar-bill home sale, and the stench of fiscal irresponsibility is coming straight from City Hall. You know the back story. Last … Read Full Article
Sen. Taylor blasts MOU targeting Sherman Park funding
(MADISON) – State Senator Lena C. Taylor (D-Milwaukee) criticized the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions and the State of Wisconsin. The agreement gave the city broad authority to spend … Read Full Article
Coffee With The Senator on Jan 19 and Feb 16
Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events January 22-28
Tour Historic Central Library Tour the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the … Read Full Article
Roadmap For Region Must Advance Equity
As the mother of two sons, I’ve had my share of worries through the years – whether our boys were safe, healthy, studying hard, making good choices, preparing to be caring, responsible adults. I’ve always accepted these worries as a condition of paren … Read Full Article
Movie Screening: The Best Democracy Money Can Buy on Jan 18
We Energies is Privileged To Sponsor The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Speech Contest
Position Open: Soil and Water Outreach Coordinator at UW-Extension
SOIL AND WATER OUTREACH COORDINATOR MILWAUKEE RIVER WATERSHED ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES CENTER Are you a community or environmental educator interested in supporting soil health and water quality improvement efforts? UW-Extension is currently … Read Full Article