Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

By Karen Stokes Nearly 200 high school aged students and their parents convened at Rufus King International High School for the first Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) … Read Full Article
Featured Story
Milwaukee Riverkeeper Stay on Winter Watch for Road Salt
By Dylan Deprey As usual, Mother Nature has made this winter an interesting one. Whereas last year snow was a sight for sore eyes at the end of December, this winter was another story. With back-to-back snowstorms, day’s worth of rain and frigid t … Read Full Article
Season of Giving Has Just Started
Legislatively Speaking By Senator, Lena C. Taylor Too many children think the holidays are about presents. I think it’s up to us to show them that the holidays are about giving of ourselves to others. Isn’t that the best present a person ca … Read Full Article
WSHH is the Closet for the Community
By Dylan Deprey Little did Shalonda Ezell know it would be the dentist office waiting room where God confirmed how she would help her community. As her and her son waited for his name to be called, a man with mental disabilities stood … Read Full Article
Why Mainstream Media Needs to Stop Reinforcing the Idea of Reverse Racism
By L. Malik Anderson Blavity Unlike some of my friends I still watch FOX’s Empire faithfully every week, so previews for Lee Daniels’ Star, featuring Queen Latifah, peaked my interest somewhat. However, its pilot failed to debunk reverse rac … Read Full Article
NAACP Calls on Senate to Block Sessions as Attorney General
Historic and current failure to acknowledge voter suppression remains a key issue BALTIMORE, MD – NAACP President and CEO Cornell William Brooks issued the following statement opposing the nomination of Senator Jeff Sessions as potential A … Read Full Article
SBA Launches 2017 InnovateHER Business Challenge for Innovations That Empower Women’s Lives
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration on December 29, 2016 announced the launch of the 2017 InnovateHER: Innovating for Women Business Challenge, a nationwide business competition to drive attention and resources to innovative products a … Read Full Article
Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events January 8-14
Tour Historic Central Library Tour the Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the … Read Full Article
Save On Medicare Part D With $0 Copays at Walgreens
“A Season of Love” Musical Event on New Years Eve
MPS Requesting Proposals for Project Consulting Services for ProStart Culinary Arts Program Design
Uncertainty for Estabrook Dam Removal Has Community in Deadlock
By Dylan Deprey The 86-year-old deteriorating Estabrook Dam may sit dormant covered in ice and snow, but tensions between advocates for both the dam’s removal and repair still burn. Whether it is the hefty price tag, environmental and water … Read Full Article