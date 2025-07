Click to print (Opens in new window)

RIVERSIDE LOFTS

138 West Candise Street,

Jefferson, WI 53549

Riverside Lofts hosts a variety of floor plans, including 2 & 3 bedroom apartments. With a preference towards veterans and those in need of supportive housing. Riverside Lofts offers affordable housing to those who qualify.

Telephone number (920) 541-0150