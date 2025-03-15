Swimming In Your Tears

Kweku’s Korner

By Dr. Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi

You are the inspiration and example. The first woman, the mother of it all. It was your breath and love that gave me hope. Love and guidance. It was your unconditional love that taught me the meaning of love. The world loves you conditionally, but when I made blunders and mistakes and no one wanted to talk or touch me, you were there with corrective advice, but still a hug and warm smile. Your strength taught me what it really meant to be strong. The way you protected us, your smile hid your fears. We were laughing, swimming in the pool of life watered by your tears.

The only mirror I need is you because I can see everything I need to be. In a world where you can show your scholastic excellence in the forms of degrees, but how did you major in biology, chemistry, philosophy, geography, and creativity and tenacity? Because you know how to fix my body and fix my heart and even minored in the culinary arts because you always fixed me a plenteous plate. You knew the answer to the questions and got me to every place I needed to be. You figured out how to get us out of every situation, no matter the situation, you were content, and though you were so ladylike, you could flex your verbal, and if needed, physical strength. The way you protected us, your smile hid your fears. We were laughing, swimming in the pool of life watered by your tears.

At the intersection of life, you have always had it the hardest. Forced to wear a superhero cape when you were in distress and, far too often, had to save yourself. I apologize to you for being the least respected and protected. I apologize to you for being neglected and rejected. You are the inspiration and the example. You are not perfect, but at least 92 percent of the time, I can count on you. What would a King be without his Dahomey troop? I know what I can do and what you can do because you are the first teacher all the knowledge flowed from you. Your Essence is the example and inspiration. The way you protected us, your smile hid your fears. We were laughing and swimming in the pool of life watered by your tears.

When they ask what these Queens want from the brothers? I just think about Oshun, Cleopatra, Amina, Michelle, Shirley, Regina, Angela, and Rochelle. Coretta, Vel, Aminda, Kizzy. Helen, Alisia, Stacey, and Missy. Separated from the diaspora from Africa to Venezuela to Jamaica. From Brazil to Puerto Rico, from the US to the UK, all my Afrikan Queens know you are celebrated today and every day. And, from Redbone to Caramel to Dark Chocolate, you have the complexion for protection!

Brothers, we must pledge our loyalty to our royalty. Brothers, we must mirror the unconditional love given so graciously. Brothers, we must defend our Queens consistently and unapologetically. Brothers, we must turn their tears of sorrow into tears of joy. Brothers, we want them smiling, running, swimming, and flying high in the sky.