Check out the important reasons why you should not sleep in your dentures. Prevent infections, gum issues, and bad breath with simple nighttime care.

Taking proper care of your dentures is essential for maintaining both oral health and comfort. While wearing your dentures throughout the day is normal, sleeping in them can lead to several issues that may harm your oral health in the long run. If you’re in the habit of keeping your dentures in while you sleep, it’s time to reconsider. Here are four compelling reasons why you should not sleep in your dentures.

Increased Risk of Gum Disease and Inflammation

Wearing dentures for prolonged periods, especially overnight, can increase your risk of gum irritation and inflammation. When you wear dentures continuously, they can trap bacteria and food particles close to the gums. This creates an ideal environment for harmful bacteria to thrive, leading to issues such as swollen gums and periodontal disease. By taking them out at night, you allow your gums to rest and reduce the chance of developing gum-related problems.

Acceleration of Bone Loss in the Jaw

Your jawbone needs consistent stimulation to maintain its density. However, for denture wearers, the pressure from the dentures alone is not enough to prevent bone resorption. Sleeping in your dentures exacerbates this issue because it prevents the gums and jaw from getting the break they need, potentially accelerating bone loss over time. To promote better jaw health, remove your dentures as part of your night routine.

Higher Chances of Developing Denture Stomatitis

An increased risk of developing denture stomatitis, a yeast infection that thrives in warm, moist environments, is another reason why you should not sleep in your dentures. This condition can cause redness, inflammation, and discomfort on the roof of the mouth. Giving your dentures a break at night and cleaning them thoroughly can lower your chances of infection and keep your oral tissue healthy.

Interference With the Natural Cleaning Process

Your mouth undergoes a natural cleaning and repair process while you sleep. Saliva, which plays a crucial role in washing away bacteria, reduces when dentures are in place. Wearing them overnight can interfere with this process, allowing bacteria to accumulate and potentially cause bad breath, decay, or infections. By removing your dentures, you allow your mouth to work its magic and stay fresh.

Sleeping in your dentures may seem convenient, but it is a bad habit that can ruin your dentures. Removing your dentures at night is a simple yet effective way to safeguard your oral health. Make it a habit to take them out, clean them thoroughly, and store them in a safe place while you enjoy a restful night’s sleep.