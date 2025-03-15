Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Intergenerational Community Women’s Day on March 29

Who: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Milwaukee Alumnae Chapter
What: Intergenerational Community Women’s Day
THEME – Working on Wellness: Women and Girls Mental Health Empowerment
When: Saturday, March 29, 2025 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Epikos – Sherman Park, 3737 North Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53216
Why: The Milwaukee Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to public service primarily focusing on service to the African-American community. In celebration of Women’s History Month, we are hosting our second annual Intergenerational Community Women’s Day
Details: This FREE Event is open to women and girls ages 9 and up.
The morning will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m., followed by continental breakfast. The programming will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities will include cooking demonstrations, sip and paint, talk-backs, breakout groups, and lunch and will conclude with a Stakeholders Meeting.
This event is an opportunity for sisterhood, wellness and empowerment.

 

