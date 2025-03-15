Intergenerational Community Women’s Day on March 29

Who: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Milwaukee Alumnae Chapter

What: Intergenerational Community Women’s Day

THEME – Working on Wellness: Women and Girls Mental Health Empowerment

When: Saturday, March 29, 2025 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Epikos – Sherman Park, 3737 North Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53216

Why: The Milwaukee Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to public service primarily focusing on service to the African-American community. In celebration of Women’s History Month, we are hosting our second annual Intergenerational Community Women’s Day

Details: This FREE Event is open to women and girls ages 9 and up.

The morning will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m., followed by continental breakfast. The programming will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities will include cooking demonstrations, sip and paint, talk-backs, breakout groups, and lunch and will conclude with a Stakeholders Meeting.

This event is an opportunity for sisterhood, wellness and empowerment.