Workplace microaggressions might seem subtle, but their impact can ripple across teams and individuals, creating an environment that chips away at morale and inclusivity. HR professionals sit at the forefront of mitigating these behaviors and repairing their effects.

Mastering how to identify, educate on, and resolve microaggressions is critical to crafting a positive company culture. Here’s how to handle and respond to workplace microaggressions, whether you’re the HR professional or the victim.

Recognizing Microaggressions and Their Forms

The first step is identifying microaggressions, which often manifest as subtle or indirect comments, actions, or behaviors that demean or stereotype others. For example, a colleague asking someone of a different ethnicity, “Where are you really from?” can signal unconscious bias.

Similarly, interrupting women consistently in meetings or assigning them administrative duties without cause are clear examples. HR professionals must train themselves to recognize these patterns to address them effectively.

Understanding the Impact on Workplace Dynamics

Microaggressions can reduce morale and productivity. Employees targeted by these behaviors may feel alienated or undervalued, which leads to burnout and decreased engagement. Additionally, the workplace has increasingly become more hostile for women, with prevailing biases and microaggressions exacerbating inequity.

Affected individuals may find themselves disengaged as they expend unnecessary energy navigating these slights. This toxicity can permeate teams, weakening collaboration and trust across departments.

Crafting an Effective Response Strategy

Responding to microaggressions starts with equipping yourself and managers with the tools necessary for action. When microaggression occurs, addressing it in real time is essential, but it’s critical to do it thoughtfully. For example, calmly ask clarifying questions to create reflection, as in, “What did you mean by that comment?” Alternatively, share feedback empathetically by explaining why the statement or action was problematic. It’s equally important to empower other employees to intervene appropriately when they witness microaggressions.

For HR professionals encountering a report, validate the employee’s experience and act swiftly to investigate the situation. Avoid dismissing subtler incidents just because intentions might not have been malicious. Both actions and their consequences matter.

Fostering Open Dialogue

Developing an inclusive workplace relies on open and honest communication. Encourage employees to share their experiences, perspectives, and concerns in safe, judgment-free forums.

HR can also facilitate regular feedback sessions, anonymous surveys, or discussion panels aimed at understanding team dynamics. It’s through these conversations that microaggressions come to light and are effectively addressed.

Microaggressions, no matter how subtle, erode the very fabric of workplace culture, making it more difficult for employees—especially women—to thrive. HR professionals hold the responsibility of countering this narrative by fostering environments of inclusion, understanding, and respect.

Begin by recognizing the issue, educating teams, and consistently enforcing structural solutions that prioritize equity. By taking the necessary steps to handle and respond to workplace microaggressions, you contribute to an organizational culture where every employee feels valued and empowered to contribute their best.\