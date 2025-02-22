ICE Facility Set to Open on Northwest Side in October

By Devin Blake

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

A new U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on the Northwest Side is estimated to be in operation by October, according to a spokesperson for the General Services Administration, the real estate arm of the federal government.

The building at 11925 W. Lake Park Drive will serve as the main Southeastern Wisconsin office for ICE officers and staff.

Officials at the facility will manage scheduled check-ins for those not being detained as part of immigration proceedings and process detainees for transport.

Although ICE already carries out these functions at a building downtown, some community members are on edge as immigration policies continue to change.

What we know

The City of Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services received a letter from the General Services Administration confirming ICE’s lease of the Northwest Side property, said Jeremy McGovern, marketing and communications officer for the department.

The property was purchased in October 2024 by a company called Milwaukee Governmental LLC.

According to the materials submitted by the company, roughly half of the 36,000 square foot building would be modified to include a sally port, a type of secured entryway, and an 8-foot privacy fence—both common features for facilities handling detainees.

Under typical circumstances, a property owner would need city zoning approval for such modifications. However, the federal government invoked its authority to bypass local zoning regulations.

The property must still comply with national building codes related to health and safety.

What happens next

The property owner is working with the Department of Neighborhood Services to obtain local permits regulating plumbing, electrical and HVAC, according to records provided by the Department of Neighborhood Services.

These permits, and others, have been issued and await final inspection.

Final inspections ensure the work performed is within the scope of the permit application and meets code requirements, McGovern said.

The Department of Neighborhood Services is waiting for the final inspections to be requested.

Construction is slated to begin in May, according to the General Services Administration spokesperson.

ICE officials did not respond to several questions about the status and timeline of the facility.