Lead Poisoning is a Serious Health Threat Here are 5 Things you Need to Know

By Julius Shieh

The topic of lead poisoning is back in the news after officials confirmed a case last week at the Golda Meir Lower School.

A student at the school was exposed to chipping lead paint in a bathroom in the school’s basement, said Tyler Weber, deputy commissioner of environmental health at the City of Milwaukee Health Department.

Weber said the Health Department’s investigation continues, but said: “The most apparent lead paint hazards have been controlled.”

The Health Department also plans to conduct testing for lead in the school’s water.

Here are some things you should know about lead poisoning.

1. How serious is lead poisoning?

Lead poisoning can pose a significant risk, especially to young children and pregnant people. According to a Milwaukee Health Department webpage, lead poisoning is “one of the most serious health threats facing young children in Milwaukee.”

Lead exposure and lead poisoning can contribute to learning and behavioral difficulties in children, according to the World Health Organization. Lead is absorbed into the body at a much higher rate for young children, and extremely high exposure to lead can be deadly.

But lead poisoning can sometimes be difficult to detect from symptoms alone.

“It’s not always apparent if your child is lead poisoned,” Weber said. “That’s why it is important to follow our blood screening recommendation . . . especially if you are a child in the city of Milwaukee.”

2. Importance of blood tests

A blood test for lead can show whether you or your child are being exposed to dangerous amounts of lead. Both the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Milwaukee Health Department recommend blood tests for lead for all children under the age of 5.

The Milwaukee Health Department recommends testing all children at the ages of 12, 18 and 24 months, and then once every year until the age of 5. Testing is recommended for all children, regardless of previous testing frequency and results.

3. Where can I get tested for lead poisoning?

Blood testing for lead poisoning is free for those enrolled in BadgerCare Plus, Wisconsin’s Medicaid program.

Even if you are not eligible for coverage under BadgerCare, your children could be. BadgerCare provides coverage for adults at 100% of the poverty level, but children are covered in families with an income of up to 300%of the poverty level.

(Current income limits for BadgerCare eligibility are available here, and you can find out more about BadgerCare and enrollment here.)

Testing for lead poisoning is covered under most private insurance plans.

4. Free community resources

For those without health insurance, local options for free lead testing are available.

The MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary and the Coalition on Lead Emergency offer a free monthly lead testing clinic on the second Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2461 W. Center St. Every participating child will receive a free stuffed animal, and each participating family will receive a $10 gift card.

A weekly lead awareness program takes place as a part of the Sanctuary’s Fantastic Fridays event at Hephatha Church at 1720 W. Locust St. every Friday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

5. What can I do to limit lead exposure?

“Lead paint is the primary source of lead poisoning in the City of Milwaukee,” said Caroline Reinwald, a public information officer with the Milwaukee Health Department.

Lead paint was banned for residential use in 1978, but homes built before 1978 can contain lead paint. The paint can chip or create dust, which is dangerous to ingest.

A guide published by the Environmental Protection Agency recommends several steps if you think your home may contain lead based paint, including regularly cleaning surfaces with warm and soapy water, and making sure that you and your children regularly wash hands, pacifiers, bottles and toys.

Contaminated water can also be a cause of lead poisoning. Many buildings in Milwaukee have lead service lines or water mains, and the city is currently conducting a Lead Service Line Replacement Program to change the old pipes. You can check to see if your building has lead pipes here.

Even if a building does not have lead service lines or water mains, some older water fixtures may still contain lead. Milwaukee Water Works recommends running your water pipe for three minutes before drinking or cooking with it and only using the cold water tap to reduce the amount of lead in your water.

“A water filter can also help. Not all filters remove lead, however – look for a point-of-use filter, such as a pitcher or faucet mounted filter, with the NSF/ANSI/CAN 42 and 53 for lead certification. More information is available here.”

Maintaining a full diet with enough iron, calcium and vitamin C can also help limit lead absorption amongst children. This guide includes food and recipe recommendations that can provide these nutrients.