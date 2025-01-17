Is This YOUR President

Kweku’s Korner

By Dr. Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi

I am for a comeback story. When we hear about someone who struggled at some point in their life but turned it around, it is a cause for celebration. Back in the day, when a man completed his sentence, the people welcomed him back because he had paid his debt to society. However, in recent years, the stigma of being a felon is something that is hard to break. For example, if you had a felony, it was difficult to get all your rights and privileges back. Jo-Anna Nieves, lawyer and activist, states being a felon can prevent you from voting while in prison or under supervision. It will remove your right to be in possession of a firearm. It can hinder your opportunity to get an excellent job. It can hurt your chances of securing housing. It can stop you from getting licensure through some licensing boards. It can hinder your ability to get federal benefits (e.g., student loans). It can also impact your ability to obtain a passport and travel abroad. This just does not seem fair, in the land of opportunity, that one mistake should have these consequences after the original debt was paid.

For those tough on crime, they will say “Don’t do the crime, if you can’t do the time.” There is some truth in that statement. Even more, if the judgments and sentences were consistent with all the citizenry we could not complain. However, to see this justice system continually abuse certain marginalized demographics makes it a harder pill to swallow that justice is blind and fair.

Consider on January 20, 2025, the United States will swear in a convicted felon. Not a felon who has served his time and paid his debt and contributed to society without any problems for years or decades. But a person who would have just been sentenced less than 10 days before the inauguration. This felon had cases in DC, New York, Florida, and Georgia equaling up to 91 charges. And, before that in May of 2023, he was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming an American citizen. Outside of these issues he has been involved in more than 4,000 legal actions including 6 business bankruptcies.

1. This man is a current felon, who is not only allowed to vote but run for office.

2. A felon cannot carry a firearm, but he will be the commander in chief of the most powerful military known to man with the nuclear football in his military arsenal.

3. Most felons experience difficulty in ascertaining employment in the workforce because of a past mistake. This felon gets to have the most important job in the nation.

4. This felon will not have to worry about housing because he will live in government housing for the next four years for free.

5. This felon will not need to get a loan, this felon will actually be paid by the government.

6. This felon will not have to worry about a passport or traveling issues, he will be allowed to ride in Air Force One. The finest and safest way to travel internationally.

A lot of voters believe he is Hitler re-incarnated and will destroy our democracy. Many more voters believe he is the solution and the savior. His track record leans toward the former. If the emperor indeed has no clothes, who will be the brave souls to stand up and save this fragile democracy? Beloved, remember the words of Edmund Burke, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good (wo)men to do nothing.”