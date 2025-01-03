USPTO Reaches Historic Milestone of 100 Patent and Trademark Resource Centers in Libraries Across the Country, U.S. Territories

Two new HBCU PTRCs at University of the Virgin Islands and Tuskegee University mark 100

WASHINGTON D.C. – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently announced the addition of Tuskegee University and the University of the Virgin Islands to the Patent and Trademark Resource Centers (PTRC) network, officially marking the historic milestone of 100 PTRCs in libraries across the country and U.S. territories. The addition of Tuskegee University and the University of the Virgin Islands are the sixth and seventh Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to be designated as PTRCs.

PTRCs play an instrumental role in advancing the innovation ecosystem by offering free assistance to current and aspiring inventors, innovators, and entrepreneurs in communities across America. PTRCs connect these creators with specialized librarians in person on issues related to patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. Each year, PTRCs assist thousands of aspiring inventors, creators, and small business owners on their innovation journeys, providing online resources, research consultations, and workshops to share information on the importance of intellectual property (IP) while also tailoring their services to meet the needs of the community. Last year alone, PTRCs helped nearly 6,000 individuals through their programs.

Partnering with PTRC-designated libraries is one of the many ways the USPTO equitably facilitates intellectual property (IP) protection for all innovators and entrepreneurs, contributing to the success of their ventures and their communities. According to a 2020 research study, a startup’s first patent leads to a cumulative 16 additional employees and $10.6 million in additional sales over five years.

As part of its National Strategy for Inclusive Innovation and a 2023 letter-writing campaign to more than 600 libraries spearheaded by USPTO Director Kathi Vidal, libraries across the country were invited to consider becoming PTRCs to assist their local innovators, creators, and inventors in communities where invention and entrepreneurship can help drive local economies. Since Director Vidal’s letter-writing campaign launched, more than 15 libraries signed up to be designated as a PTRC, including six HBCUs. HBCUs have played a critical role in advancing intergenerational economic mobility for Black families and communities throughout generations. Additionally, HBCUs have been instrumental in fostering innovation and intellectual property development.

“A 20% increase in PTRCs across the country in over a year – including a seven-fold increase in the number of PTRCs at HBCUs – is proof of the desire for more communities to experience the tremendous economic and societal impacts innovation and entrepreneurship can have, and the incredible benefit of PTRCs’ free assistance to current and aspiring creators,” said Kathi Vidal, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the USPTO. “We want to ensure that everyone knows about and has access to the free resources that are available right at their fingertips to help them grow and protect their business.”

“The Tuskegee University Library System is pleased to be designated as a Patent and Trademark Resource Center,” said Juanita M. Roberts, Director of Library Services. We look forward to working with university and community members to locate and access search tools needed to retrieve patent and trademark information.”

To find a list of PTRCs by state, please visit the USPTO’s official PTRC locations page.