Celebrate Kwanzaa at Ujamaa Marketplace with ABHM!

A community marketplace event highlighting local makers and promoting
cooperative economics in Bronzeville and beyond.
In collaboration with Lilo Allen of Papyrus & Charms and The Bronzeville Collective
MKE, America’s Black Holocaust Museum presents the Ujamaa Marketplace – a
community event featuring over twenty local makers and creatives. Attendees can
enjoy shopping with local entrepreneurs, live poetry, door prizes, a children’s activity
corner, and more! Stop by Sunday, December 29th from Noon – 5pm.
The Ujamaa Marketplace is the newest addition to Milwaukee’s continued tradition
of citywide Kwanzaa celebrations, and the first Kwanzaa event held by ABHM.
“Ujamaa” is the fourth principle of Kwanzaa, which translates to “cooperative
economics”. This event was curated with community in mind – a way for people of all
ages to learn about the importance of this beautiful week-long celebration of African
American culture and history.
Kwanzaa begins on December 26th and ends on January 1st, 2025. Throughout the
city, you will find celebrations for each Principle day. You can find the citywide
Kwanzaa schedule HERE. is the newest addition to Milwaukee’s continued tradition
of citywide Kwanzaa celebrations, and the first Kwanzaa event held by ABHM.
“Ujamaa” is the fourth principle of Kwanzaa, which translates to “cooperative
economics”. This event was curated with community in mind – a way for people of all
ages to learn about the importance of this beautiful week-long celebration of African
American culture and history.
Kwanzaa begins on December 26th and ends on January 1st, 2025. Throughout the
city, you will find celebrations for each Principle day. You can find the citywide
Kwanzaa schedule HERE.