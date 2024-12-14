My Identity Shouldn’t Prevent Me From Living My American Dream

By Carter Brown

Many of us have spent our lives pursuing our American dream. For me, this meant getting a college education, building a career, and starting a family.

But for many LGBTQ+ people, achieving this dream remains out of reach. Across the country, LGBTQ+ people like me still face the harsh reality of being at higher risk of discrimination and bias, including at work.

I know this firsthand.

I was living my dream, successful at my job, and making a name for myself in the real estate and mortgage industries. My wife and I bought our first home and welcomed our daughter.

Then, one day at work, everything changed when colleagues began focusing only on my personal identity instead of my work performance. They asked me if I was a woman, an identity I had shed long ago. That moment — being outed as a transgender man in my workplace, on somebody else’s terms, and against my will — completely changed my life. I had intentionally decided not to come out at work, partly because it had no impact on my job function and partly because of the fear it would turn into a nightmare. These fears became my reality.

In the following months, I experienced discrimination from colleagues, managers, and members of human resources. People whispered about whether I was gay or had “the surgeries” because I “looked so real.” Others simply walked the other way when they saw me coming.

Then, simply for being who I was, I was fired.

I’m not alone. Concerningly, 50% of LGBTQ+ Americans have also been harassed, fired, or denied a promotion at work because of who they are. This discrimination can manifest in a multitude of ways: being rejected as a job applicant, denied a promotion, fired, or experiencing verbal, physical, or sexual harassment.

It’s no wonder that only half of LGBTQ+ employees are open about their identity with their supervisors. When we’re forced to hide who we are, we’re not able to bring ourselves to work, which impacts not only our well-being but also the overall success of our team.

What’s more, the effects of workplace discrimination aren’t confined to the office. In fact, LGBTQ+ adults are twice as likely to experience homelessness as compared to the general population, and since more than half of Americans get their health insurance through their employer, being fired — or not hired in the first place — hurts access to health care.

Simply put, workplace discrimination can have a profound impact on a person’s life. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

Coworkers can educate themselves on LGBTQ+ experiences and the various manifestations of bias and discrimination. A wealth of literature on the subject exists, including online resources like the Love Has No Labels website. Knowledge benefits us all and can help correct misconceptions and ensure that your LGBTQ+ colleagues feel supported.

Employers can start with explicit anti-discrimination policies that cover gender and sexual identity, and ensure they’re backed by concrete actions like using gender-neutral language and offering inclusive benefits such as parental leave and spousal insurance for all.

Beyond policies, education is key. Regular training on LGBTQ+ issues, unconscious bias, and allyship helps build understanding.

We all have our own American dreams, but our collective strength lies in ensuring everyone has the opportunity to live theirs. Together, by fostering understanding and standing against discrimination, we can create a future where everyone, no matter their identity, can thrive and contribute their best.

Carter Brown is the Co-Founder and Executive Director of the National Black Trans Advocacy Coalition (BTAC). This piece originally ran in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.