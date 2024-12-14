Defending Human Dignity: National Human Rights Month

By LaKeshia N. Myers

December serves as a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to protect and promote human rights for all individuals across the globe. National Human Rights Month provides an essential platform to reflect on the fundamental principles of human dignity, equality, and justice that form the cornerstone of a just and compassionate society. The United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted in 1948, defines human rights as, “inherent, inalienable rights that belong to every person, regardless of race, gender, nationality, ethnicity, language, religion, or any other status” (United Nations, 1948). These rights encompass fundamental freedoms such as the right to life, liberty, education, work, and freedom from discrimination and persecution.

As Americans, it can be easy to dismiss the geopolitical implications of human rights violations. Collectively, we enjoy a certain level of naivete because of the many civil liberties that exist in our country. But, we must remember that freedom is not a permanent condition, and that there are policies and practices that seek to diminish some of the very freedoms we hold dear. While we often look at human rights through a global lens, we should also not ignore what is happening on American soil. After all, prior to his assassination, Malcolm X planned to petition the UN to charge the United States with human rights violations due to its discriminatory practices against Black Americans. Many of Malcolm X’s allegations, mirrored those of Black South Africans during the apartheid era and led to the United Nations General Assembly declaring apartheid a crime against humanity in 1966. The UN Security Council endorsed this determination in 1984. The UN also adopted the Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid in 1973, which came into force in 1976. This treaty defined apartheid as a crime against humanity and established a legal framework for prosecuting it.

What constitutes a human rights violation? Civil and Political Rights Violations: These include arbitrary arrests, torture, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and suppression of free speech. Such violations directly attack an individual’s personal freedoms and dignity.

Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights Violations: These encompass denial of access to basic necessities like healthcare, education, fair wages, and adequate living conditions. Systemic poverty and inequality often drive these violations.

Institutional Discrimination: Systematic oppression based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, or other characteristics represents a profound violation of human rights principles.

While organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Campaign are currently working to address critical human rights challenges, we as individuals can also do our part to understand and remain engaged. Everyone can contribute to human rights protection by educating themselves and others about human rights, supporting organizations working to protect marginalized communities, speaking out against discrimination, voting for policies that protect human rights, and supporting fair trade and ethical consumption.

National Human Rights Month is more than a commemorative period—it’s a call to action. By understanding, respecting, and actively defending human rights, we create a more just, equitable, and compassionate world for current and future generations.