The Future of American Education: A Call to Action

By Anthony Tilghman

Award-Winning Photojournalist, Executive Director of #Make SmartCool Inc.

www.anthonytilghman.com

Education is the cornerstone of success, and this fundamental right must be upheld without compromise.

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to dismantle the Department of Education, a bold and contentious move that has sparked nationwide debate. His decision addresses frustrations over perceived federal overreach and alleged “woke” indoctrination in schools. Against declining academic performance, Trump envisions a comprehensive restructuring to rectify mismanagement of taxpayer funds and undue influence on the nation’s youth.

During a September rally in Wisconsin, Trump reaffirmed his commitment, stating, “We will ultimately abolish the federal Department of Education.” His pledge resonates with voters eager for educational reform and accountability.

The department primarily focuses on funding programs such as Title I, which aids low-income districts, and special education initiatives rather than direct instructional oversight.

Critics question its overall efficacy, proposing to reallocate responsibilities to other agencies. Suggestions include shifting the student loan program to the Treasury Department, delegating Title IX enforcement to the Justice Department, and converting Title I funding into state block grants with reduced federal oversight.

Trump’s initiative reflects a broader conservative critique of federal education policy, advocating for increased local autonomy and reduced federal intervention. As education reform discussions intensify, the consequences of eliminating the Department of Education will shape future policy debates and electoral outcomes.

The education system faces extraordinary disruptions exacerbated by the pandemic. Despite additional COVID funding, many students experienced alarming setbacks in core subjects, raising concerns about long-term implications.

Recent data highlights troubling trends among nine-year-olds:

• A five-point decline in reading scores in 2022, the largest drop since 1990.

• A seven-point decline in math scores, marking the first decrease in this age group for the subject.

These statistics underscore the pandemic’s impact on learning, emphasizing the urgent need for effective strategies to support student recovery and ensure success.

Immediate action must address both knowledge gaps and disparities worsened by the crisis. Educators and policymakers must focus on innovative solutions that ensure every student has the opportunity to thrive.

The Role of the Department of Education

The U.S. Department of Education primarily handles funding and policy enforcement, leaving curricular oversight to state and local governments. Key functions include:

1. Funding:

• Title I Grants: Allocates $18.4 billion annually to support low-income districts, enhancing educational equity.

• Special Education: Provides $15.5 billion yearly to assist schools in serving students with disabilities under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

2. Civil Rights Enforcement:

• Ensures compliance with Title IX and other civil rights laws, protecting students from discrimination based on sex, race, disability, or other factors.

3. Higher Education Oversight:

• Establishes regulations for institutions participating in federal student aid programs, overseeing the $1.6 trillion federal student loan system.

Education is a non-negotiable priority. Parents and community leaders must work to safeguard the education system. The future of our children—and the fabric of our society—depends on advocating for policies that give every student the chance to succeed.